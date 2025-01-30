How to Get a Montana Business License

Do you need a business license in Montana?

Understanding whether or not you need a business license in Montana depends on a few factors: where you conduct business and your profession or industry. Let’s review what type of licenses might be required at the state, local, and federal levels.

Montana state

Montana doesn’t require general business licenses just for operating in the state; rather, state-level licenses are issued by certain state regulatory agencies based on the type of profession or industry in which a business operates. So, that means that if your business or business activity is regulated at the state level, you’ll need to get a license to be able to operate anywhere in Montana.

For example, if you’re a livestock dealer, you’ll get a business license through the Montana Department of Livestock; if you’re a dental hygienist, you’ll obtain a license through the Montana Department of Labor & Industry; or if you’re in the hunting industry, you may need to get a license from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks agency.

Depending on the nature of your business, you may also need to get a special permit. For example, if you own a ranch and want to move your cattle to a new pasture in a different state, you’ll need to apply for a seasonal grazer permit through the Montana Department of Livestock. Or, if you’d like to start an outdoor adventure company and lead guided float trips, you may have to get a commercial use permit through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Other types of permits are issued for building, filming, fishing access, outdoor advertising, transportation, and more.

Local

While state agencies oversee specific industry permits and business licenses, Montana county and city agencies oversee location-based licenses and permits. Many municipalities throughout the state require general business licenses to conduct business of any type within the county or city limits.

Additionally, depending on the type of business, you may need to obtain specific local licenses or permits for certain operations, like a liquor license, zoning permit, home occupation permit, and so on.

Federal

Certain businesses in the aviation, fish and wildlife, agricultural, mining and drilling, and firearms industries (just to name a few) may need to apply for a business license with the relevant federal agency.

How to get a business license in Montana in 5 steps

Get your business ready to launch with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Form your business

Before your company can start operating, you need to register it with the Montana Secretary of State’s office.

First, choose a unique business name for your new venture. For inspiration, try out LegalZoom’s free business name generator . Then, conduct a Montana business search to ensure that your desired name is available.

Then, select the right business structure for your needs, such as a sole proprietorship, LLC, corporation, or general partnership. Gather all your information and fill out the required documents to register your new business with the Montana Secretary of State.

Sole proprietorships do not need to register with the Secretary of State; however, if you’re planning to operate your sole proprietorship under a name other than your own, you need to register an Assumed Business Name, also known as a fictitious business name or DBA, with the Secretary of State’s office.

Step 2: Get a federal EIN

Corporations, partnerships, and any businesses that plan on hiring employees need to get an employer identification number (EIN). An EIN is a unique identifier for your company, and it can even be beneficial for businesses that aren’t required to have one, as it keeps you from having to disclose your Social Security number.

While you can apply for an EIN through the Internal Revenue Service’s website, LegalZoom’s EIN service can also gather your information and file the application for you, saving you time and effort.

Step 3: Apply for a state license

Once you’ve registered your business and gotten an EIN (if applicable), it’s time to obtain any necessary state business licenses. If you’re unsure if your profession or industry has state business license requirements, visit the Montana Department of Revenue’s License Search , which lists over 100 types of businesses and professions, linking out to the relevant issuing agency.

For certain professions and businesses that require more than one state license to operate, the Montana Department of Revenue offers the eStop Business License Program , which streamlines the licensing process for companies in several industries, including sports betting, retail food (like a restaurant, catering service, or food manufacturer), landscape service, and more.

Step 4: Obtain local licenses or permits

Navigating which local business licenses or permits you may need can be tricky, but your city or county government agency should be able to help. Check online or contact them for information about the forms and fees required to operate legally within their county or city limits. It’s also important to note that if conduct business in various cities or counties, you’ll need to abide by each one’s business regulations, likely requiring a separate license or permit for each location.

Step 5: Apply for a federal license or permit

Determine if your business needs a federal license or permit, and apply for one with the relevant agency. For instance, if your company will involve transporting animals or animal products across state lines, you’ll likely have to apply for a permit with the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

For all industries and links to the appropriate government websites, reference the U.S. Small Business Administration’s list of federal licenses and permits .

After getting your Montana business license

Having your business license in Montana doesn’t mean you’re ready to operate quite yet. The next step in ensuring that your company is in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations is to understand if your business license or permit needs to be displayed at your place of business. For example, the Montana Code dictates that businesses with alcoholic beverage licenses need to be posted in a conspicuous place where the company is licensed to operate, like at a restaurant or liquor store.

Another important step is taking note of your license’s expiration date. Most licenses have annual renewals, but time frames may vary. To avoid late renewal fees, be sure to check with the issuing agency—or the license itself—to see when yours expires. Many agencies allow businesses to apply for and renew licenses through online portals.

Finally, if any of your business information changes, like its location or fictitious business name, you may need to apply for a new license or update your current one, as well as update these details on your annual reports or business formation documents by filing an amendment with the Secretary of State’s office.

Getting a MT business license the easy way

Even with all of this information, it can still be difficult to navigate the myriad of agencies and licenses in Montana. That’s why LegalZoom offers a comprehensive business license service —to help business owners like you spend less time searching for individual business license requirements. When you use our service, you’ll receive a report listing the local, state, and federal licenses you need, in addition to direct application access. With this option, you’ll be well on your way to launching your business.

FAQs

What should I do before getting a business license?

Before getting a business license, Montana requires that companies first register with the Secretary of State. But even ahead of that step is choosing a distinguishable business name for your new venture and then conducting a Montana business search to ensure that your desired name is available.

Once you have the perfect business name, it’s time to register. Select your entity type, gather all the necessary business details, and file your formation paperwork with the Montana Secretary of State.

How much is a business license in Montana?

Costs of business licenses in Montana vary by the industry, the license type, and the issuing agency, such as a local vs. state agency. For example, certain city licenses for home-based self-employed businesses are as low as $10, while state-issued alcoholic beverage licenses could be hundreds of dollars.

How long does it take to get a business license in Montana?

The time it takes to get a business license in Montana depends on the license type. Some local business licenses for general operation may take just minutes to issue. Others, like liquor licenses and professional licenses, could take anywhere from a week or two to over a month.

How much is it to register a business in Montana?

To register a business in Montana, the costs vary by the type of business structure. Here is a breakdown of the filing fees according to the entity type:

LLC: $35

Foreign LLC: $70

For-profit corporation: $35

Foreign for-profit corporation: $70

Nonprofit corporation: $20

Limited partnership: $10

For all fees and forms, visit the Montana Secretary of State’s website .

Does an LLC need a business license in Montana?

An LLC doesn’t necessarily need to obtain a business license in Montana; it depends on its industry and location. For example, some LLCs might operate in an industry that is regulated at the state level, requiring a license or permit from a Montana regulatory agency. Additionally, many counties and cities throughout the state require general business licenses simply for operating in that jurisdiction. Be sure to check at the state, local, and federal levels to understand if your LLC needs a business license.