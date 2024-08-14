How to Conduct a Montana Business Search

Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 6 min read

The Montana Secretary of State’s website has a business search tool available for anyone to use. Below, we’ll show you how to conduct a thorough name search and highlight a few other considerations before starting your new business in Montana.

You can find most of the information you’ll need to start a new business in Montana online. However, if you encounter issues using the Secretary of State’s (SOS) online resources or registering your business, you can contact Business & UCC Services for assistance:

Website: https://sosmt.gov/business/

https://sosmt.gov/business/ Phone number: (406) 444-3665

(406) 444-3665 Physical address: State Capitol, Room 260, 1301 6th Avenue, Helena, MT 59620

State Capitol, Room 260, 1301 6th Avenue, Helena, MT 59620 Mailing address: P.O. Box 202801, Helena, MT, 59620-2801

P.O. Box 202801, Helena, MT, 59620-2801 Email: sosbusiness@mt.gov

Step-by-step guide to an MT SOS business search

Before you begin, it’s helpful to make a list of queries to include in your search, such as:

Your desired business name Variations with different word orders (e.g., Helena Mountain Gear, Mountain Gear Helena) Abbreviated versions (e.g., Montana Mountain Gear, MT Mountain Gear) Similar sounding names (e.g., Helena Mountain Gear, Helena Mountain Equipment)

Next, visit the SOS business search tool and follow these steps to see if your chosen name is available.

Navigating the business search tool

The search tool allows users to look up businesses by name or filing number. You can also click the “Advanced” dropdown tab to access additional filters, including the option to search by registered agent personal identification (PID).

For most purposes, however, you’ll only need to reference your prepared list of names. It’s advisable that you run separate advance searches for results that start with or contain these phrases, as this will distinguish between similar names and exact matches.

Conducting the search

To begin, enter the first name on your list in the search bar. Click “Search,” scroll to the bottom of the page, and review the results. If no results populate, that means your chosen business name is available.

Conversely, searches that provide a list of results display these four columns:

Form info

Status

Registration date

Agent

You can click the arrow next to the entity name in the first column to access more details about the business, including its structure type, filing number, status, and contact information.

Confirming name availability

As you browse the list of results, look out for statuses like “Active-Good Standing,” which means the name is currently reserved. On the other hand, inactive statuses include the following:

“Inactive Expired”

“Inactive Revoked”

“Inactive-Voluntary Dissolution”

While these generally mean the entity is no longer active, Montana corporations and LLCs can apply for reinstatement within five years of their dissolution date. As a result, you might need to contact the SOS office directly or submit a business info request for a small fee to confirm availability.

Remember to search for each name on your list, including separate searches for “Starts with” and “Contains” filters, and take note of your findings for each variation. If any of your names match or seem too similar to existing entities, you might need to come up with a few more options and run another search.

Why conduct a Montana business entity search?

A Montana business entity search is a fundamental step for any aspiring entrepreneur or operator. It helps you:

Confirm your business name is unique

Comply with Montana entity naming rules

Research available web addresses for your business

Essentially, it’s a precautionary measure to avoid setting your business up for legal or financial challenges down the road. To take it a step further, you can start your business through LegalZoom and have us handle the compliance requirements and name checks for you.

Important naming guidelines in Montana

When choosing a name for your Montana business, keep these general guidelines in mind:

Distinctiveness. Your business name must be distinguishable from other registered entities.

Your business name must be distinguishable from other registered entities. Required identifiers. Include the appropriate identifier for your business type (e.g., “LLC,” “Corporation,” or an acceptable abbreviation).

Include the appropriate identifier for your business type (e.g., “LLC,” “Corporation,” or an acceptable abbreviation). Restricted words. Certain words like “Bank” or “Insurance” usually require additional paperwork and approval.

Certain words like “Bank” or “Insurance” usually require additional paperwork and approval. Prohibited terms. Don’t include words that could confuse your business with a government agency (e.g., having the term “Police” in the name).

To confirm your name meets the requirements, you can review Montana Code Title 35 and select the chapter corresponding to your business structure, whether a corporation, an LLC, or another type.

Other naming considerations

Aside from verifying you can legally use your desired business name, you’ll want to take additional measures to ensure it’s the right fit, such as:

Checking domain name availability

Try to secure a URL that’s short, easy to spell, and as closely related to your business name as possible. You can use domain registrars like GoDaddy or Google Domains to search for and secure your ideal web address. If your exact business name isn’t available, you can try minor variations or different domain extensions (e.g., .net instead of .com) that still represent your brand.

Conducting a trademark search

The MT SOS business search tool also allows you to search for registered trademarks. Simply locate the “Trademark” tab at the top of the webpage and search the same way you did for business names.

You can also research federal trademarks through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website. By doing so, you can avoid potential legal issues and ensure your brand is truly unique nationwide.

Next steps to start your business in MT

Once you’ve found the perfect name for your business, you’re ready to move forward with these steps:

Register your business name and entity with the MT SOS

Apply for an employer identification number (EIN) through the IRS

Acquire any necessary licenses and permits

File for state and federal trademarks (if applicable)

Montana business searches made easy with LegalZoom

Montana is one of the best states to start a new business, but LegalZoom makes it even better. We offer:

Business name and trademark searches across state and national databases

LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and DBA paperwork and filing

Business license and EIN application assistance

Whether you’re moving your business to Bozeman or launching a startup in Billings, our team is here to provide the tools and support you need to get your business off the ground in Big Sky Country.

FAQs

Do you have to have a business license in Montana?

Montana doesn’t require a general state business license. However, depending on your business type and location, you might still need to acquire licenses or permits. Check with your local county to determine which, if any, licenses are required for your business.

What does the Montana Secretary of State do?

The Montana Secretary of State handles business formation, annual report filings, trademark registrations, and various matters for businesses operating in the state. It also manages elections and preserves official state documents.

How to get an LLC in Montana?

To register an LLC in Montana, choose a unique name, appoint a registered agent, file Articles of Organization with the SOS, pay the filing fee, and create an operating agreement. Alternatively, LegalZoom can walk you through this process for as low as $0 + state filing fees.