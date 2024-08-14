How to Conduct a Montana Business Search

With over 320,000 active entities in Montana, choosing a unique name for your new business is crucial—and it only takes a few steps to check.
Updated on: August 14, 2024
The Montana Secretary of State’s website has a business search tool available for anyone to use. Below, we’ll show you how to conduct a thorough name search and highlight a few other considerations before starting your new business in Montana.
You can find most of the information you’ll need to start a new business in Montana online. However, if you encounter issues using the Secretary of State’s (SOS) online resources or registering your business, you can contact Business & UCC Services for assistance:
Before you begin, it’s helpful to make a list of queries to include in your search, such as:
Next, visit the SOS business search tool and follow these steps to see if your chosen name is available.
The search tool allows users to look up businesses by name or filing number. You can also click the “Advanced” dropdown tab to access additional filters, including the option to search by registered agent personal identification (PID).
For most purposes, however, you’ll only need to reference your prepared list of names. It’s advisable that you run separate advance searches for results that start with or contain these phrases, as this will distinguish between similar names and exact matches.
To begin, enter the first name on your list in the search bar. Click “Search,” scroll to the bottom of the page, and review the results. If no results populate, that means your chosen business name is available.
Conversely, searches that provide a list of results display these four columns:
You can click the arrow next to the entity name in the first column to access more details about the business, including its structure type, filing number, status, and contact information.
As you browse the list of results, look out for statuses like “Active-Good Standing,” which means the name is currently reserved. On the other hand, inactive statuses include the following:
While these generally mean the entity is no longer active, Montana corporations and LLCs can apply for reinstatement within five years of their dissolution date. As a result, you might need to contact the SOS office directly or submit a business info request for a small fee to confirm availability.
Remember to search for each name on your list, including separate searches for “Starts with” and “Contains” filters, and take note of your findings for each variation. If any of your names match or seem too similar to existing entities, you might need to come up with a few more options and run another search.
A Montana business entity search is a fundamental step for any aspiring entrepreneur or operator. It helps you:
Essentially, it’s a precautionary measure to avoid setting your business up for legal or financial challenges down the road. To take it a step further, you can start your business through LegalZoom and have us handle the compliance requirements and name checks for you.
When choosing a name for your Montana business, keep these general guidelines in mind:
To confirm your name meets the requirements, you can review Montana Code Title 35 and select the chapter corresponding to your business structure, whether a corporation, an LLC, or another type.
Aside from verifying you can legally use your desired business name, you’ll want to take additional measures to ensure it’s the right fit, such as:
Try to secure a URL that’s short, easy to spell, and as closely related to your business name as possible. You can use domain registrars like GoDaddy or Google Domains to search for and secure your ideal web address. If your exact business name isn’t available, you can try minor variations or different domain extensions (e.g., .net instead of .com) that still represent your brand.
The MT SOS business search tool also allows you to search for registered trademarks. Simply locate the “Trademark” tab at the top of the webpage and search the same way you did for business names.
You can also research federal trademarks through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website. By doing so, you can avoid potential legal issues and ensure your brand is truly unique nationwide.
Once you’ve found the perfect name for your business, you’re ready to move forward with these steps:
Montana doesn’t require a general state business license. However, depending on your business type and location, you might still need to acquire licenses or permits. Check with your local county to determine which, if any, licenses are required for your business.
The Montana Secretary of State handles business formation, annual report filings, trademark registrations, and various matters for businesses operating in the state. It also manages elections and preserves official state documents.
To register an LLC in Montana, choose a unique name, appoint a registered agent, file Articles of Organization with the SOS, pay the filing fee, and create an operating agreement. Alternatively, LegalZoom can walk you through this process for as low as $0 + state filing fees.
