How to Get a Business License in Nevada

Why do you need a business license in Nevada?

A business license is a necessary document that certifies that your business is safe to provide services to the public. It also allows the local government to track your business for taxation purposes.

Without the required licenses and permits, your business cannot legally operate in the state of Nevada. What’s more, failing to obtain a business license may result in penalties or even forced closure of your business.

Steps to get a business license in Nevada

Nearly every type of business must apply for a business license in Nevada, whether you’re operating as an LLC, DBA, or are a sole proprietorship with a home-based business. However, the specific licenses and permits required for your business may be different depending on what industry you’re operating in. For example, if you are planning to open a coffee shop, that will likely require different licenses or permits than if you were operating a medical office.

The instructions below outline the steps necessary to obtain a general business license in the state of Nevada. But you’ll also need to research what permits and licenses are required by your individual city or county.

Step 1: Register your business

The forms and other requirements needed to apply for a Nevada business license will vary depending on whether you’re operating as a limited liability company (LLC) , corporation, or sole proprietorship. So it’s a good idea to register your business first so you're sure you have the appropriate forms.

If you plan to operate as a limited liability company or corporation, you’ll also need a designated registered agent whose name and mailing address will be required on your state business license forms.

Step 2: Fill out the right forms for your business entity type

You can find the appropriate forms for applying for a state business license on the Nevada Secretary of State website. The forms look different depending on the type of business entity you're operating. Here's a breakdown of requirements for each type of business.

For a sole proprietorship or general partnership:

The legal name of the business owner and any additional partners

The name you intend to use when conducting business (note: this field is optional for sole proprietors)

Your business address

Contact information, including email address and phone number

Payment information for $200 filing fee

For a limited liability corporation or partnership:

The business name being formed in Nevada

Foreign entity name and jurisdiction (if your business was originally formed in another state)

Registered agent name, address, and signed certificate of acceptance

The names and addresses of the managers, managing members, or partners

Street address of the primary place of business

The address of the records office (for LLCs originally registered in a different state)

The name and signature of the manager or managing partner

The name, address, and signature of the organizer (for LLCs only)

An initial list of officers, managers, members, general partners, managing partners, or trustees attached to your application

Payment information for $200 filing fee

Businesses operating as a different type of entity, such as a business trust, may have slightly different requirements. You can find the complete list of business license forms broken down by entity type on the Secretary of State website.

Step 3: File your form at the Nevada Secretary of State’s office

You can submit your completed forms, along with your preferred form of payment, by mail to:

Secretary of State

401 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701-4201

You can also submit your business license form online at the state of Nevada’s business portal , SilverFlume .

How to renew a state business license in Nevada

In the state of Nevada, state business licenses must be renewed annually. For sole proprietors and general partnerships, the license renewal is due on the last day of the month in which the originally filed.

For Title 7 entities, like LLCs, the business license renewal is due at the same time as the annual list of officers.

You can renew your business license through the Secretary of State’s office or through your online SilverFlume account.

Types of business licenses in Nevada

A state business license is just one of the requirements to open a Nevada business. Depending on the type of business you own and where you’re opening it, you may need to obtain a number of additional licenses and permits before you can legally do business in your local area.

LegalZoom’s business license and permit checklist can be a helpful resource if you’re trying to get a general sense for the types of licenses required for your particular type of operation. Here are a few examples of additional licensing requirements you might need in Nevada:

Local licenses

In addition to your state business license, the state of Nevada requires that you obtain a business license from the city/county you are operating in. If your business operates in several cities or counties, you may need to obtain local permits from each jurisdiction you’re operating in. The costs for these local permits can vary by county and may differ based on the industry you operate in and/or your businesses’ gross revenue.

To find the appropriate local office for your city or county, you can peruse the list of licensing and permit resources at the State of Nevada Department of Business & Industry .

Health and safety permits

Certain types of businesses, including those in the restaurant, bar, and hospitality industries will need to obtain the necessary certification from the local health department, as well as possible permits from the Food and Drug Administration. If you cook on the premises, or otherwise engage in any activity involving the use of flammable materials, you may also need permits and inspections from the local fire department.

Businesses selling alcohol will also need special permits, which could vary according to local laws.

Building and zoning permits

In addition to getting licenses related to the type of business you do, you’ll also likely need to obtain certain permits relating to where you do business. For example, if you own a manufacturing business and you’re setting up shop in an area zoned for retail stores, you’ll likely need to get a special permit before you can legally do business in the area.

If you need to make physical improvements to the interior or exterior of your company building, you’ll require building and construction permits in order to make the desired updates. And depending on local laws, you may also need a signage permit if you intend to advertise via signs or billboards.

Tax permits

If you run a business selling goods that require sales tax, you’ll need a sales tax license from the Department of Revenue. Most states, including Nevada, charge sales tax.

Licenses and permits by business activity

If you’re a business owner working in certain regulated occupations or industries, you’ll also need to get licenses, permits, or certifications unique to your specific occupation.

For example, doctors, dentists, lawyers, building contractors, electricians, real estate agents, plumbers, and accountants are just a few professionals who require up-to-date occupational licenses to do business legally. These licenses typically need to be renewed at a regular cadence, which can vary by industry. For example, plumbers must renew their licenses every two years in Nevada, while certified public accountants must renew every year.

Certain industries also adhere to strict federal regulations that include special licensing from regulatory agencies. If your business operates in the agriculture, transportation, firearms, investing, broadcasting, energy, or pharmaceutical drug industry, you will probably need to obtain licensing from the federal government before you can legally operate.

Determining which licenses and permits you need for your Nevada business can be tricky. LegalZoom’s business license service can help make the process easier by quickly identifying which federal, state, and local licenses you need and giving you easy access to the required forms.

FAQs

How much does it cost to get a business license in Nevada?

The cost to file a state business license in Nevada is $500 for corporations and $200 for all other business entity types. The cost is the same regardless of whether you pay by mail or online.

Businesses that fail to renew their state business license by the appropriate date will also need to pay a $100 penalty.

Do I need a business license for a home-based business in Nevada?

Yes, most home-based businesses in Nevada are required to have a business license in the state of Nevada. Depending on what city you operate in, you may also need to obtain a home occupation permit.

However, some home-based businesses may qualify for a business license exemption. Check the state requirements to see if you qualify, but in general, the business owner’s net earnings must be less than 66⅔% of the annual average wage in the state, and the business in question must not have a store or other physical location that is open to the public during normal business hours.

How long does it take to get a business license in Nevada?

If you’re filing your business license application by mail, the time it takes to receive your license will depend on how quickly the Secretary of State’s office receives and processes your application. Applications that are filed online are effective immediately.

What happens if I don't get a business license in Nevada?

If you choose to do business in the state of Nevada without a business license, you could be subject to fines between $1,000 and $10,000. That’s just for the state business license—if you’re found to be operating without other necessary licenses and permits, you could face additional fines and consequences.