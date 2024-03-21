Rudri Bhatt Patel

Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Prior to attending law school, she graduated with an MA in English with an emphasis in creative writing. She is the co-founder and co-editor of the literary journal, The Sunlight Press, and her work has appeared in The Washington PostBusiness InsiderCivil EatsSaveurDame MagazineBrain, Child Magazine, ESPNPhoenix New Times, and elsewhere. Find her work at www.rudribhattpatel.com

