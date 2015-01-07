What is intellectual property?

IP protects original works of the mind, such as literary and artistic works, inventions, designs, and company names.
Find out more about intellectual property basics
Excellent
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Prior to attending law school, she graduat...
Updated on: January 6, 2023 · 3 min read
Intellectual property (IP) is everywhere. It can be a piece of music, a novel, an advertising slogan, a formula, or an invention. The most common categories of intellectual property rights are trademarks, copyrights, patents, and trade secrets.
And just like physical property, intellectual property needs to be protected.
Intellectual property laws are created to obtain, protect, and enforce IP rights. "Most IP laws come from the U.S. Constitution and relate to patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets," says Kevin Bell, a Washington, D.C., intellectual property lawyer.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") grants patents and trademarks, while the United States Copyright Office ("Copyright Office") allows people to register works of art, literature, software code, etc., as copyrights.
Trade secrets involve specific information for formulas or recipes, intentionally maintained as a secret because it gives the owner a competitive edge in the marketplace. Federal and state laws protect trade secrets.
Trademarks, copyrights, patents, and trade secrets are the main categories of intellectual property rights and they work differently under the law. Bell explains how each intellectual property right works:
Trademarks normally protect brands and the logos used on goods and services. For instance, the word "Coca-Cola" in its cursive script is a trademark. These are the steps to obtain a trademark:
An author has immediate copyright as soon as he or she writes, draws, or designs a respective work. An individual may file an application to receive a federal registration for a copyright via mail, online, or in person. A registered copyright normally lasts for the author's lifetime plus an additional 70 years.
Patents protect novel ideas, processes, and inventions. After inventors file a patent application with the USPTO, an examiner reviews it and determines if the invention is patentable and has not been previously invented by another individual.
The examiner and patent seeker engage in several back-and-forth rounds debating on whether or not the patent should be granted. If the owner receives a patent, it is valid for 20 years from the application's filing or 17 years from the patent's issuance, whichever is longer.
A trade secret is private, specific information that provides its owner an economic edge over competitors. To maintain a trade secret, the owner must do the following:
If you invented a novel product like an air fryer or if you come up with a catchy slogan, then you should receive credit for your idea. Intellectual property law mandates "others cannot use IP without the owner's permission," says Bell.
IP laws protect people and companies from others stealing their intellectual property and impacting their financial interests. But ultimately, Bell says that IP laws "encourage more people to come up with new ideas, inventions, works of art, literature, and music, which fosters to create new things and improve old things."
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read