Free Arbitration Agreement Template

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.

The Arbitrator s shall not be liable to any party for any act or omission in connection with any Arbitration conducted under this agreement.

In addition to any other consideration, each party's promise to resolve the Dispute by Arbitration in accordance with the provisions of this agreement, rather than through the courts or other bodies, is consideration for the other party's promise.

Except as may be required by law, parties, witnesses, and arbitrators may not disclose the existence, content, or results of any Arbitration without the prior written consent of both parties.

The Arbitrator s shall permit and facilitate such discovery as it determines they determine is appropriate in the circumstances, taking into account the needs of the parties, the needs of witnesses, and the desirability of making discovery fair, efficient, and cost-effective. Such discovery may include pre-hearing depositions, particularly depositions of witnesses who will not appear personally to testify, if there is a demonstrated need therefor. The Arbitrator s may issue orders to protect the confidentiality of proprietary information, trade secrets, and other sensitive information disclosed in discovery. The Arbitrator s may establish deadlines for exchanging evidence and exhibits, pre-marking exhibits, disclosing witnesses, and other pre-hearing matters in an appropriate case. Such measures will not be employed in every case, however, in an effort to maintain the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the arbitration process. Consistent with the expedited nature of arbitration, each party shall, on the written request of the other party, promptly provide the other party with copies of documents relevant to the issues raised by any claim, cross claim, or counterclaim. Any dispute regarding discovery, or the relevance or scope of the discovery, shall be determined by the Arbitrator chair of the arbitration panel , which determination shall be conclusive. All discovery shall be completed within 45 60 days following the appointment of the Arbitrator s .

Either party may apply to the Arbitrator s for injunctive relief to maintain the status quo until a final award is rendered or the Dispute is otherwise resolved. Any such preliminary measures ordered by the Arbitrator s may be specifically enforced by any court of competent jurisdiction. Either party also may, without waiving any remedy under this agreement, apply to any court of competent jurisdiction for any interim or provisional relief reasonably necessary to protect the rights or property of either party.

The place of Arbitration shall be , . The Arbitrator s shall set the specific location, date, and time for the hearing in this case (the " Hearing ") after consulting with the parties, and provide no fewer than twenty days' notice to each party when he or she has they have determined the specific location, date, and time.

There shall be three arbitrators (the " Arbitrators "), appointed as follows: The parties have selected as the sole arbitrator (the " Arbitrator ") for the resolution of the Dispute. The Arbitrator has reviewed this agreement and agreed to serve. If the Arbitrator becomes unable to serve for any reason, a replacement arbitrator will be promptly selected by the parties or, if the parties cannot agree, appointed by the Arbitrator . pursuant to the Rules.

To initiate the arbitration process, the Claimant must file a written claim with the governing authority. Claims can be filed at the office of , , , , or online at . The Claimant shall serve the claim on the Respondent in accordance with the Rules.

The parties shall not litigate their Dispute. The Dispute shall be determined finally by binding arbitration conducted before the Arbitrator described below under the provisions set forth in this agreement (the " Arbitration "). The parties will abide by and perform any ruling, judgment, or award issued by the Arbitrator, and any court having jurisdiction may enter judgment on the award.

This agreement is intended to serve as the parties' submission of the Dispute to arbitration and sets forth the terms on which the arbitration will be conducted.

The parties have decided to refer to and finally resolve the Dispute through arbitration under the applicable rules (the " Rules ") of the American Arbitration Association ("AAA") CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution rather than in court.

The Claimant has a claim against the Respondent arising out of a dispute over (the " Dispute ").

This arbitration agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the " Claimant ") and , an individual a(n) (the " Respondent ").

Arbitration agreement: How-to guide

In the business world, disputes are inevitable. Small disagreements may be resolved between the parties, but larger ones may linger and grow, leading to hard feelings, delayed deals, and lost business. The court system was designed to determine these issues, allowing the parties to argue their cases before a judge or jury. Unfortunately, courthouse resolution has become an increasingly costly and inefficient venture, and even simple cases can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take years to conclude. One way to avoid this process is to submit the dispute to arbitration.

When parties want to arbitrate their issues, an arbitration agreement (sometimes called a “submission agreement”) can be drafted and submitted to the selected arbitrator. Arbitration will take the place of a trial, and the parties give up their right to go to court in exchange for a quick and cost-effective resolution. By resorting to arbitration, you can eliminate unnecessary expenses such as attorney fees.

This article will give you a fair idea about the arbitration process, how to create an agreement, and things to take care of while creating multiple arbitration contracts. A written agreement minimizes confusion, misunderstanding, and error and clearly outlines the parties’ expectations and obligations. Once signed, each party can again focus on resolving the matter and returning to business as usual.

Things you should know in an arbitration process

Arbitration is a way for two parties to resolve disputes outside of court. Together with mediation, it’s often referred to as a kind of alternative dispute resolution or ADR. The individuals entering into arbitration put their dispute before one or more people called arbitrators, who resolve it and enter a decision. In most cases, arbitration decisions are final. In other words, it is the equivalent of a judge’s ruling and is not a mere suggestion.

In most cases, arbitration is a voluntary process. In other words, both parties must agree to arbitrate their dispute — one party cannot enter into forced arbitration.

An agreement to arbitrate a dispute that has already arisen is sometimes called a “submission agreement.” A submission agreement is needed when the parties don’t have a written contract or a clause in an existing contract that provides that arbitration will be used to settle disputes between them. The submission agreement is used to start the arbitration with the selected arbitrator.

Laws governing arbitration

Most states have statutes governing arbitration, and there is a federal arbitration act that may also apply to your case. These laws vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and may require that an agreement contain specific language to be enforceable. For example, the Vermont Arbitration Act requires that the parties sign an additional agreement with a specific acknowledgment of their consent to arbitration.

Disputes where arbitrations don’t apply

There are some types of disputes that should not (and may not, in some states) be submitted to arbitration. For example, many states prohibit the submission of healthcare-related disputes to arbitration. Review your state’s laws for additional information about the types of disputes that may be subject to ADR in your area.

Essential information to be included in an agreement

A particular arbitration agreement must, at a minimum:

Be in writing

Be signed by both parties

Explain the dispute

List the names and addresses of the parties

Specify the amount of money involved

Describe the proposed solution

After completing and signing the arbitration agreement, the parties must submit the document to the arbitrator or arbitration firm that they’ve selected.

Desk arbitration: What it is

When an arbitrator makes an award or decision based only on the documents provided by the parties as their arguments and evidence, such arbitration is termed " desk arbitration " by the American Arbitration Association (AAA). In a desk arbitration, no hearing is held.

Review and clarification

Before you sign arbitration agreements, the involved parties should be given ample time to review the document and or seek counsel if desired. This will reduce the likelihood, or at least the efficacy, of a claim that one party did not understand the agreement’s terms or the effect of arbitration in general.

Both parties should review the completed agreement carefully to ensure that all relevant deal points have been included. It is better to be over-inclusive than under-inclusive. Do not assume that certain expectations or terms are agreed to if they are not stated expressly in the document.

Signing arbitration agreements

Each party should be given at least one original, signed copy of the arbitration agreement.

Depending on the nature of its terms, you may decide to have your arbitration agreement witnessed or notarized. This will limit later challenges to the validity of a party’s signature.

If the original agreement or the conditions of your arbitration are complicated, you can always seek legal advice from professionals. Paying a specific amount to an attorney can help you draft a document that will meet your specific needs.

Key terms of an arbitration agreement

The following arbitration provision will help you understand the terms of your agreement.

Introduction of parties

The first section identifies the parties involved in the arbitration agreement. When a dispute arises, the parties who require arbitration will act as claimants. And the ones against whom the claimants raise the claims are called respondents.

The intro segment also includes details like:

Cause of the dispute wherein you can give a brief outline of the nature of the dispute

Issues you want to cover through arbitration and disputes that you do not want to include

Details of the organization hired for the arbitration process and the rules followed in the dispute resolution procedure by this organization

In an arbitration agreement, the parties also have the ability to select the rules they want to govern their arbitration. There are a number of organizations that publish arbitration rules that their arbitrators will follow. Here are some organizations that provide alternative dispute resolution services:

If you are using industry-specific rules, for instance, for commercial disputes, follow commercial rules, and in the employment context, you can follow the rules of employee arbitration agreements of these organizations.

Note that this decision is not irreversible. If these rules prove unwieldy down the road, you and the other party can change them by mutual agreement to suit your arrangement.

Submittal to arbitration

This is the part where the involved parties mutually agree to resolve their dispute using arbitration, and an arbitrator's decision is agreed as final.

Initiation of arbitration

This section explains how to start the arbitration itself. The process will vary depending on the rules you selected to govern your arbitration, but this paragraph provides some general guidelines. You have to provide the mailing (or online) address of the arbitration organization you selected to administrate your proceeding.

Arbitrator

Herein, you must decide on the number of arbitrators required to resolve your dispute. You can go for a single or private arbitrator or two or more than that, depending upon the severity of the dispute. You can even hire an arbitration service-providing company for your cases to take collective action out of the court. Often, retired judges take the job of arbitrators since they are believed to have the knowledge and capability to resolve arbitration cases.

Hearing

This section outlines the date, time, and location of the hearing for an arbitration case. Providing the name of the city, state, and country also helps in avoiding any confusion in the future.

Applicable laws and rules

Applicable law means the law that will govern the arbitration agreement. This can be chosen by the people involved in the agreement.

Arbitration rules state that the arbitration will be governed by the rules governed in the agreement.

Familiarity with rules indicates that whichever rules the parties chose (e.g., AAA, CPR, etc.), they have read and become familiar with them. This is a good idea since it will help you understand what happens throughout your arbitration process.

Preliminary relief

In some cases, the parties' rights will be harmed if they have to wait until a final decision is made. During such instances, the party who gets affected can ask for a preliminary relief. For example, if the dispute is about an action that will take place in the next few days, one party may want to get a preliminary order that prevents that event from happening.

In this section, the parties are given the right to seek this relief either from the appointed arbitrator or from a local court. This is an optional provision, and according to the convenience of the involved parties, it can be included in an arbitration agreement.

Discovery

Discovery is the process through which each party has the opportunity to investigate the other party’s information (e.g., asking to see files, interviewing their witnesses, etc.). In litigation, this is a lengthy and complicated process, and it can drag on for years, costing the parties many thousands of dollars.

There are two options provided to conduct the discovery process. In the first, general authority is given to the arbitrator(s) to conduct the discovery as efficiently and equitably as it/they see fit. The second puts more exact, stringent limits on the conduct of discovery, providing a static time period within which discovery must be completed.

Conduct of hearing

A description of how the arbitration proceedings will work. Below are some of the mandatory arbitration clauses that are included in this section:

(a) Management of proceedings: Gives the arbitrator(s) the ability (and authority) to run the proceedings to make them efficient and as economical as possible.

(b) Powers: To help the arbitrator(s) decide the case, they are given the powers specifically listed in this subsection (including powers to limit testimony or other procedures in the interest of efficiency and cost-effectiveness).

(c) Oath required: Provides that any testimony given in the arbitration will be given under oath.

(d) Right to counsel: As in a court setting, each party to the arbitration is given the right to hire legal representation (but neither is required to do so).

(e) Subpoenas: Allows the parties to require that witnesses attend the proceedings or that documents be provided under subpoena. This subsection makes clear that this power — standard in courthouse proceedings — has been incorporated into the arbitration process.

(f) Unavailable witnesses: Permits the use of the testimony of witnesses not testifying in person to the extent that it would be permitted in a courthouse in the governing jurisdiction.

(g) Deadline: Indicates that if something is supposed to be completed by day X (e.g., papers submitted or tasks performed), the party has until 5:00 p.m. on day X to complete it.

(h) Copies: States that whenever one party gives a document to the other, they must also give a copy to the arbitrator(s).

(i) No record/record of proceedings: This is where the parties need to confirm whether they want the arbitration process to be recorded or not. If a recording is made, they will need to provide a copy to the arbitrator(s).

Award

(a) Form of award: This explains the number of remedies indicated by the arbitrator, which range from payment of damages to entering their reasoning about the decision. In commercial cases, arbitrators usually will not write an opinion explaining the reasons for the award unless all of the parties request one.

(b) Timing: Herein, mention the specific time that should be taken by the arbitrators to reach a resolution. The time taken may vary depending on the complexity of your case and the extent of your dispute, and you should make sure you leave enough time to detail your case and have it decided.

(c) Written statement: Provides that the arbitrator(s) will provide a “tentative” decision to the parties before it becomes final. The parties will have the opportunity to respond, and the arbitrator(s) will enter the final decision in the following few days.

(d) Damages: Punitive damages are damages paid not to repay one party for a loss it experienced but to deter the other party from taking the same actions again. In other words, it is a “punishment” of the defendant and not the plaintiff's compensation.

(e) Costs/fees: Although arbitration is considerably cheaper than litigation and other dispute resolution alternatives, there are still some costs involved in the process. This section allows you to divide those costs and fees between the parties as you see fit. You can either split the costs and fees equally (or as decided by the arbitrator(s)), or the losing Party (as determined by the arbitrator(s)) will be responsible for both parties’ fees and costs.

Confidentiality

This section allows the parties to restrict how information regarding their dispute will be used outside of the hearing. Note that arbitrators are already subject to confidentiality laws under the general rules of arbitration, but this section reiterates that responsibility.

Consideration

“Consideration” is what each party gives in the contract. In many cases, this is money one party gives in exchange for goods or services the other provides.

Effect of agreement on third parties

A statement that nobody other than the parties is intended to benefit from the arbitration agreement. This may seem obvious, but there are some contexts in which the arbitrator’s decision has been extended to companies that did not sign the agreement (e.g., if one group company signs, it may bind other members of its group). If a company “benefits” from an agreement, it may also be thought to be covered under it. This section ensures that non-parties will not be bound by the agreement by receiving specific benefits from it.

Exclusion of liability

Prevents the arbitrator from being held liable for its actions in the arbitration.

Successors and assigns

States that the parties’ rights and obligations will be passed on to heirs or, in the case of companies, successor organizations or organizations to which rights and obligations have been permissibly assigned.

No implied waiver

It means that if either party allows the other to ignore or break an obligation under the agreement, it does not mean that the party waives any future rights.

Notice

Mention the addresses to which all official or legal correspondence should be delivered for both the claimant and the respondent.

Counterparts; electronic signatures

The title of this provision sounds complicated, but it is simple to explain. It says that even if the parties sign the agreement in different locations, or use electronic devices to transmit signatures (e.g., fax machines or computers), all of the separate pieces will be considered part of the same agreement. In a modern world where signing parties are often not in the same city - much less the same room - this provision ensures that business can be transacted efficiently without sacrificing the validity of the agreement as a whole.

Severability

Protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting choice-of-law clauses , it will not undo the entire agreement. Instead, only the section dealing with the choice of law would be invalidated, leaving the remainder of the contract enforceable.

Headings

This section explains that the headings at the beginning of each section are meant to organize the document and should not be considered as operational parts of the agreement.

Entire agreement

In this section, the parties agree to the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement.

Frequently asked questions

What's an arbitration agreement?

If a business dispute occurs, the time and money it takes to go to court can make a challenging situation even more unpleasant. One way to settle a dispute without the hassle of court proceedings is through arbitration. In an arbitration agreement, sometimes called a submission agreement, both parties agree to abide by a decision made by an appointed arbitrator. This often resolves the dispute in a more timely and cost-effective manner.

What key details should you have while creating arbitration agreements?

While creating an arbitration agreement, the following information should be kept handy: