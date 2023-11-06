Free hardware services agreement templates

Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.
Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.
Formalize the agreed-upon terms on how the distributors can promote, deliver, and sell your products. Create a distribution agreement and ensure that your products hit the right market at the right time.
Ensure a smooth inventory flow from supplier to buyer with a product supply agreement. Define important details like product orders, delivery timelines, and price points.