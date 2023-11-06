Free lease management agreement templates

Lease your property with confidence. Our attorney-drafted lease management templates help you protect your investments and maintain transparent communication with tenants. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
Amendment of Agreement

Amendment of Agreement

Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.

Assignment of Residential Lease

Assignment of Residential Lease

Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.

Equipment Lease Agreement

Equipment Lease Agreement

Define equipment leasing terms and usage guidelines with an equipment lease agreement. Ensure the owner and renter know of their roles and responsibilities.

Landlord Consent to Assignment

Landlord Consent to Assignment

Facilitate lease transfers with a landlord consent to assignment form. Provide tenant and landlord information, along with the rental property address, and grant permission for the lease transfer easily.

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Obtain approval from the landlord to sublet a space with a sublease agreement. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.

Property Management Agreement

Property Management Agreement

Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.

Sublease of Residential Lease with Landlord Consent

Sublease of Residential Lease with Landlord Consent

Get the landlord's consent and smoothly transfer your residential lease with a sublease of residential lease form. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.

Termination of Lease

Termination of Lease

Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.

