Free business policy templates

Business policies establish the guidelines and standards that govern organizational conduct. Discover our array of policy templates that help you define procedures and expectations in your business. Create and download your business policies easily!
I found everything I needed and was impressed with the language in the documents. I love the additional services offered by LZ and will be using those too.
— Christy P., Forms customer
I needed to have a legal document prepared in very short order . . . LZ helped me get done what needed to be done.
— James G., Forms customer
My experience was extremely positive! Had I not found this resource I may have given up when faced with so many unfamiliar legal documents. I will be back!
— Bobby B., Forms customer
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.