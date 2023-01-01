Free Return and Refund Policy Template

Thanks for purchasing at [Company Name]. We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve you. However, if you are unsatisfied with your purchase or have any queries, we are here to help you with that.
1. RETURN CRITERIA.
(a) An item purchased must be returned at the customer's discretion within [Item Return Period in Days] calendar day(s) from the date of the purchase.
(b) All returned items must be unused and in the same condition as they were at the time of purchase. Tampered items will not be accepted and, thus, must be refrained from being returned.
(c) Items must be returned in original packaging only.
(d) When returning a purchased item, the original receipt of the purchase transaction must be provided along with the item.
(e) Products such as [Non-Returnable Product Names] are not eligible for the Return Policy.
2. REFUND AND SHIPPING TERMS.
(a) Upon the successful return of the product, [Company Name] shall notify of the refund status after scrutiny.
(b) The customer is responsible for the shipping cost, which is not covered by the Refund Policy and will not be reimbursed by the Company.
(c) However, if [Company Name] makes a delivery mistake or error, all charges, including the total cost of purchase and shipping charges, will be refunded to the customer within [Refund Timeline in Days] day(s) of notice of the issue.
(d) A refund shall only be expected upon the condition of the item returned.
(e) The refunded amount shall be credited to the customer's registered account within [Refund Timeline in Days] calendar day(s) of reporting the issue.
If you have any further doubts or queries, please contact us at [Company Email]. We look forward to the continued opportunity to provide you with our exceptional services.
