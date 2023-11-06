Free recruitment agreement templates

Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.
From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.
Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.
Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.
Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.