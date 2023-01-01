Free Non-compete Agreement Template

(c) The Employee hereby agrees that the covenants and restrictions in this Section are reasonable in their terms and do not impose any undue hardship on your current or future employment prospects. The Employee further agrees that if the laws applicable to the provisions outlined in this Section should change, or if any court of competent jurisdiction should hold any term or provision of this Section invalid or unenforceable, then that shall be substituted in the place of such changed, invalid, or unenforceable term or provision a new term or provision that most nearly fulfills or promotes the purpose and intention of this Section and is consistent with such law or judicial pronouncement. The consideration under this Agreement is adequate for giving the various undertakings under this, including this Section. No additional consideration is payable now or in the future for the obligations undertaken under this Section.