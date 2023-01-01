Non-disclosure Agreement (Intern) | Free Template

Confidential Information is any material, knowledge, information, and data (verbal, electronic, written, or any other form) concerning the Company or its businesses not generally known to the public consisting of, but not limited to, inventions, discoveries, plans, concepts, designs, blueprints, drawings, models, devices, equipment, apparatus, products, prototypes, formulae, algorithms, techniques, research projects, computer programs, software, firmware, hardware, business, development and marketing plans, merchandising systems, financial and pricing data, information concerning investors, customers, suppliers, consultants and employees, and any other concepts, ideas or information involving or related to the business which, if misused or disclosed, could adversely affect the Company’s business.