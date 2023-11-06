Free employee relations agreement templates

Employee relations are essential to build a healthy work environment and positive employee experience. Our collection of employee relations templates helps to maintain compliance and transparent communications. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
California Email Use Policy

California Email Use Policy

Shape your company email policy with a California email use policy form. Set clear email guidelines for employees and promote healthy communication practices.

California Harassment Policy

California Harassment Policy

Promote a safe, inclusive workplace in California. Our harassment policy template sets clear guidelines for addressing and reporting workplace harassment, offering peace of mind for employers and employees alike.

California Vacation Policy

California Vacation Policy

Create a California-based company's time off policy with a vacation policy agreement. Bring clarity for employees on holidays, accrual limits, and time off details.

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.

Employment Agreement

Employment Agreement

From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.

Extension of Agreement

Extension of Agreement

Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.

New York Email Use Policy

New York Email Use Policy

Promote responsible email communication. Our New York email use policy template helps you shape your company's email guidelines, ensuring efficient and secure communication practices.

Whistleblower Protection Policy

Whistleblower Protection Policy

Foster a culture of transparency and safety with a whistleblower protection policy. Build a safe, accountable environment, ensuring individuals can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.

