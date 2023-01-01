New York Email Use Policy - Free Template

Browse Templates
 EMAIL USE POLICY

1. PURPOSE.

This policy establishes standards for the proper use of the email system the "Email System" of  the "Company". It also describes authorized and unauthorized uses of the Email System and designates sanctions for policy violations.

2. SCOPE.

This policy covers the appropriate use of the Email System by all users, including employees, vendors, and agents operating on behalf of the Company, and at all locations, including Company property, client property, employee residences, and mobile devices.

3. COMPANY PROPERTY.

Company computers, the Email System, and Company email accounts are the property of the Company and all emails created or transmitted via the Email System are the property of the Company.

4. MONITORING.

The Company may review all emails stored, sent, or received through the Email System. Employees should have no expectation of privacy in anything they store, send, or receive through the Email System.

5. RETENTION.

All emails sent or received through the Email System are considered written business records that may be retained by the Company, at its discretion and in accordance with the Company's record retention policy.

6. POLICY.

  • (a) Business Use. Subject to subsection (b), employees shall use the Email System primarily for business purposes.
  • (b) Personal Use. The Company recognizes that an employee may at times need to use the Email System for personal reasons. The Company allows this use as long as it is minimal, does not interrupt or impede the employee's work obligations, and complies with the terms of this policy. Personal use of email should be made before or after work hours, or during break time. An employee has no personal right of privacy in any information contained in or transmitted by the Company's computers or the Email System.
  • (c) Prohibited Uses. An employee may not use the Email System to create, distribute, or retain anything that:
    • (i) is disruptive, offensive, discriminatory, intimidating, or harassing, including sexually explicit messages, comments, images, jokes about race, gender, disability, age, sexual orientation, national origin,or other protected class, religious beliefs and practice, political beliefs, or any content that is indecent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, defames or slanders others, or could be construed as harassment;
    • (ii) relates to commercial or advertising purposes, conducting non-Company business, searching externally for jobs, or soliciting money for personal gain;
    • (iii) accesses copyrighted or trademarked information in a way that violates the copyright or trademark, or sends any trademarked, copyrighted, intellectual property, or legally protected material that the employee does not have permission to distribute;
    • (iv) relates to jokes, hoaxes, chain letters, spam, phishing scams, or viruses; or
    • (v) violates any federal, state, or local laws.
  • Employees who receive emails containing prohibited content from any Company employee should report the matter to their supervisor or the designated human resources representative immediately.

7. BEST PRACTICES.

  • (a) Writing. All email communications sent out on Company email should be professional and appropriate, contain proper grammar and punctuation, and include no unnecessary attachments. An employee should be safe and take responsibility for the content of his or her messages, and should not compose emails in violation of this policy. Each employee should assume that anyone can see what he or she has written in an email. 
    • (i) Signature. An employee must append his or her signature to each email, including his or her name and job title, and the name of the Company.
    • (i) (ii) Disclaimer. An employee must add the following Company disclaimer at the end of all emails: "."
  • (b) Receiving. Each employee should take special care when opening messages if the sender is unknown or the email subject is suspicious. Messages with virus or other malware warnings should not be opened.
  • (c) Replying. Emails that require a reply should be answered as promptly as possible. Replies should be prioritized by order of importance.
  • (d) Forwarding. Forwarded emails should state clearly the reason why they were forwarded and describe any necessary action that should be taken by the recipient.
  • (e) Maintenance. To protect confidentiality, an employee should change his or her email password frequently and should never disclose those passwords. An email account that has not been used for a period of  days or longer will be deactivated and may be deleted in management's discretion.
  • (f) Confidential Information. Each employee should limit his or her sending of confidential information via Company email, and should take extra precautions if it is necessary to send that information. Confidential information includes individuals' social security numbers, passwords, credit card numbers, client lists and trade secrets, personal information (including information contained within employee records like addresses, phone numbers, salary information, and performance reviews), information about where and when an employee works, office procedures, and routines, photos, or anything else that could compromise the safety or reputation of the user or a fellow employee or Company client), or any restricted or otherwise private Company information that could be detrimental to the Company's reputation or business interests if disclosed to the public.

8. ENFORCEMENT.

An employee who violates this policy may be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.

9. AMENDMENT OF POLICY.

This policy may be amended in writing by the Company in its discretion, and amended versions of the policy will be distributed to all users.

10. QUESTIONS.

Employees who have questions about or do not understand these rules should consult with the Company about the scope and application of the policy. 

  • (a) All questions should be directed to , at .

11. DECLARATION.

I have read and understood the above policy and agree to abide by its terms. I authorize the Company to access any communication I make using Company-provided equipment or resources.


________________________________________
Employee Name		_____________________________
Date
________________________________________
Employee Signature
TO BE SIGNED AND PLACED IN EMPLOYEE PERSONNEL FILE
