California Harassment Policy - Free Template

1. PURPOSE.
All employees have the right to be free from unlawful harassment while they are employed by
2. SCOPE.
This policy covers all Company employees and prohibits harassment by co-workers, supervisors, managers, and third parties with whom any Company employee comes into contact. This policy applies to all interns, volunteers, third parties, and agents of the Company and to all phases of employment.This policy covers all forms of employment harassment, including, but not limited to, sexual, racial, and ethnic harassment and harassment based on any characteristic protected by local, state or federal employment discrimination laws. The Company strictly prohibits these forms of harassment, and any other forms forbidden by law. The Fair Employment and Housing Act protects categories, including, but not limited to, the following: race,religion or religious creed, color, ethnic group identification, national origin or ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, pregnancy, sexual orientation, and military or veteran status.
3. DEFINITION.
There are many forms of harassment. Behavior is harassment if it is not welcomed by the receiver, regardless of whether the offender intended his or her behavior to be harassing. Examples of prohibited racial and ethnic harassment behavior include:
Sexual harassment is defined by the Fair Employment and Housing Commission as unwanted sexual advances, or visual, verbal, or physical conduct of a sexual nature, whether to someone of a different sex or of the same sex that unreasonably interferes with an individual's job performance or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive working environment. Sexual harassment includes gender-based conduct and harassment related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Examples of prohibited sexual harassment behavior include:
4. RESPONSIBILITY.
Every employee is responsible for keeping the workplace free of harassment. Anyone who is a witness to harassment should immediately report that behavior, either to his or her supervisor, to the appropriate employer representative, or to:
5. COMPLAINT PROCEDURE AND OPTIONS FOR REMEDIATION ACTIONS AND RESOLUTIONS.
6. QUESTIONS.
Employees who have questions about these rules are urged to consult human resources or other designated employer representative about the scope and application of this policy.
7. CONFIDENTIALITY.
All reports of and complaints about harassing behavior will be held in the strictest confidence. All investigations will maintain confidentiality to the greatest extent possible given the need to investigate.
8. VIOLATIONS.
The Company will take reasonable steps to prevent harassment from occurring and will take immediate and appropriate action when it knows that unlawful harassment has occurred.
9. PREVENTION TRAINING.
Prevention is the best way to eliminate harassment in the workplace.All employees, managers, and supervisors will receive harassment prevention training, as well as a copy of this policy when they are hired, and will receive ongoing training throughout their employment.
10. RETALIATION.
The Company will take no action against an employee for opposing, reporting, or assisting in reporting harassment or perceived harassment, or for filing a complaint with or otherwise participating in a harassment investigation, proceeding, or hearing at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The Company will not tolerate any retaliation against those involved.
11. DECLARATION.
I have read and understood this policy and will abide by its terms. I authorize the Company to access, and consent to the Company accessing, any communication I make using Company-provided equipment or resources.
