Whistleblower Protection Policy - Free Template

1. EFFECTIVE DATE.
This
2. PURPOSE.
3. REPORTING VIOLATIONS.
To report suspected violations, please write, email, or call one of the following resources:
4. ANONYMOUS REPORTS.
5. CONTENTS OF REPORT.
In general, a report should contain as much information as possible, including the facts and dates that led you to suspect that a violation occurred. Although you are not required to give your name in your report, contact information will allow the compliance officer to follow up with you with further questions.
6. ANONYMITY AND CONFIDENTIALITY.
Regardless of the method you use to report suspected violations,
7. INVESTIGATING AND RESOLVING REPORTS.
8. COMPLIANCE OFFICERS' DUTIES.
Compliance officers shall use their best efforts to investigate thoroughly and with consideration for the reporter all reports of suspected violations. Compliance officers must report annually on the submission and resolution of these matters to
10. GOOD FAITH.
11. NO RETALIATION.
12. OTHER LAW.
Nothing in this policy may be construed in a way that conflicts with any reporting obligations or protections afforded by state or federal law.
Recently, there’s been a greater demand for transparency and accountability in the business world. Many organizations have implemented policies demonstrating their willingness to be open and accountable. One such policy is a whistleblower protection policy, which establishes procedures for employees to report illegal workplace conduct and protects these reporters from retaliation.
Several federal and state laws protect whistleblowers, and the laws vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. To show your employees that your organization wants to be responsible and ethical, create a whistleblower protection policy and include it in all employee handbooks and new hire packets.
The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your whistleblower protection policy. Please review the entire policy before finalizing your document.
In this section, enter the name of your company and the date on which your policy becomes effective.
This section explains the purpose of your policy and emphasizes that your company wants its employees to report good-faith concerns about illegal conduct in the workplace. Many nonprofit organizations extend this protection to include volunteers as well.
This section describes how individuals can report illegal activities.
This section lists the company's genuinely anonymous means of reporting problems.
This clause reminds reporters to provide as much information as possible on their concerns. This section also notes that although reporters don’t have to include their names, it may be helpful to do so if compliance officers have additional questions.
Although your company’s policies allow for anonymous reporting, some reporting methods are inherently public. For example, a voice on a phone call may be recognizable, or handwriting can be identifiable. This section reminds your company’s employees to consider how they report problems if they wish to keep their anonymity.
This section states that the compliance officer will keep all of the reports received in a file and indicates that an investigation of a report will begin promptly after it is received.
This clause describes the reporting and investigative duties of compliance officers. Select the appropriate group to which reports will be made or add a separate group.
The compliance officers can contact the reporter if the original report isn’t anonymous.
This section explains that reporters who make false reports may face disciplinary proceedings.
This clause informs employees that they won’t face adverse employment consequences because of reports they made in good faith.
Here, add the appropriate individual and their contact details to whom reports of retaliation should be made.
This section explains that the policy should be read consistently with all relevant laws.
To be transparent about suspected unlawful activity, many companies have rules to protect people, sometimes called whistleblowers, who come forward to report potentially illegal actions. Protecting whistleblowers helps to root out any misdeeds and creates an environment where people feel safe to speak up without fear of retaliation. With a whistleblower protection policy, show that your business holds itself accountable.
Here's the information you'll need handy to complete your whistleblower protection policy: