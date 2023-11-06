Free digital marketing agreement templates

Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.
Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.
Want to obtain permission to republish or create new content from original written work? Create a copyright license agreement to get the owner's consent to reuse the written work.
Planning to expand your business by promoting your website and products through an affiliate partner? A website affiliate agreement helps the client and affiliate spell out working terms and expected results for a successful engagement.