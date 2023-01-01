Free Landlord Consent to Assignment Template

Browse Templates

This consent to assignment is between , an individuala(n) (the "Landlord") and  , an individual a(n) (the "Tenant"). 

The Landlord is the owner and landlord of the certain residential real estate located at , , (the "Property").

The Landlord, as lessor, and the Tenant, as lessee, entered into a lease agreement covering the Property, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit A (the "Lease").

The Tenant wishes to assign all of its rights and obligations as lessee under the Lease to (the "New Tenant"), and the New Tenant wishes to accept the assignment of the Lease and assume these obligations on the terms set forth in this consent.

1. CONSENT TO ASSIGNMENT.

The Landlord hereby consents to the Tenant's assignment of the Lease to the New Tenant on the terms of the assignment of the Lease, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit B (the "Assignment"). The Landlord's consent to the assignment does not constitute consent to any additional or subsequent assignments of the Premises. The Tenant shall provide the Landlord with a fully-executed copy of the Assignment promptly after it is signed.

2. ASSUMPTION OF RIGHTS AND DUTIES.

From and after the effective date of the assignment, all rights and obligations under the Lease will be assumed by the New Tenant and the Tenant will have no further obligations under that Lease. The Tenant will continue to be responsible for obligations accruing before the date of assignment unless the Tenant, the Landlord, and the New Tenant otherwise expressly provide through a separate agreement.

3. CONTINUING EFFECTIVENESS OF LEASE.

All other terms of the Lease remain in full force and effect, including the prohibition against further assignments and subleases without the Landlord's express written consent.

4. ASSSIGNMENT SUBORDINATE TO LEASE; CONSENT.

The Assignment is subject and subordinate to the Lease and this consent. Neither the Tenant nor the New Tenant may do or permit anything to be done in connection with the Assignment or the New Tenant's occupancy of the Property that would violate the Lease or this consent.

5. CHOICE OF LAW.

  • (a) Choice of Law. The laws of the state of  govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).
  • (b) Choice of Forum. Both parties consent to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in County, .

6. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.

  • (a) Counterparts. The parties may execute this consent in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument.
  • (b) Electronic Signatures. This consent, agreements ancillary to this consent, and related documents entered into in connection with this consent are signed when a party's signature is delivered by facsimile, email, or other electronic medium. These signatures must be treated in all respects as having the same force and effect as original signatures.





[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature. 



Date: _________________

By:__________________________________________
Name:
Title: 
Date: _________________By:__________________________________________
Name: 
Title:





[PAGE BREAK HERE]

EXHIBIT A
Attach copy of Lease



[PAGE BREAK HERE]

EXHIBIT B
Attach copy of Assignment

FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Free Landlord Consent to Assignment Template

Facilitate lease transfers with a landlord consent to assignment form. Provide tenant and landlord information, along with the rental property address, and grant permission for the lease transfer easily.
Create for free
Lease Management
Property Management
Rental

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a landlord consent to assignment?

In most lease agreements, a tenant is only allowed to sublease their interest in real estate with the prior written consent of their landlord. A landlord consent to assignment document grants the tenant permission to transfer the lease's benefits and responsibilities to another party.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your landlord consent to assignment:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Location : Know the address of the rental property.

Related templates

Assignment of Agreement

Assignment of Agreement

Transfer work responsibilities efficiently with an assignment of agreement. Facilitate a smooth transition from one party to another.

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.

Assignment of Residential Lease

Assignment of Residential Lease

Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.

Cohabitation Agreement

Cohabitation Agreement

Step into a new chapter of your life securely with a cohabitation agreement. Start your commitment on the right track with your significant other.

Land Co-ownership Agreement

Land Co-ownership Agreement

Define the rights and responsibilities of a property owner with a land co-ownership agreement. Safeguard investments and clarify land usage guidelines.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.