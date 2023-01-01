Free Landlord Consent to Assignment Template

This consent to assignment is between , an individual a(n) (the "Landlord") and , an individual a(n) (the "Tenant").

The Landlord is the owner and landlord of the certain residential real estate located at , , , (the "Property").

The Landlord, as lessor, and the Tenant, as lessee, entered into a lease agreement covering the Property, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit A (the "Lease").

The Tenant wishes to assign all of its rights and obligations as lessee under the Lease to (the "New Tenant"), and the New Tenant wishes to accept the assignment of the Lease and assume these obligations on the terms set forth in this consent.

1. CONSENT TO ASSIGNMENT.

The Landlord hereby consents to the Tenant's assignment of the Lease to the New Tenant on the terms of the assignment of the Lease, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit B (the "Assignment"). The Landlord's consent to the assignment does not constitute consent to any additional or subsequent assignments of the Premises. The Tenant shall provide the Landlord with a fully-executed copy of the Assignment promptly after it is signed.

2. ASSUMPTION OF RIGHTS AND DUTIES.

From and after the effective date of the assignment, all rights and obligations under the Lease will be assumed by the New Tenant and the Tenant will have no further obligations under that Lease. The Tenant will continue to be responsible for obligations accruing before the date of assignment unless the Tenant, the Landlord, and the New Tenant otherwise expressly provide through a separate agreement.

3. CONTINUING EFFECTIVENESS OF LEASE.

All other terms of the Lease remain in full force and effect, including the prohibition against further assignments and subleases without the Landlord's express written consent.

4. ASSSIGNMENT SUBORDINATE TO LEASE; CONSENT.

The Assignment is subject and subordinate to the Lease and this consent. Neither the Tenant nor the New Tenant may do or permit anything to be done in connection with the Assignment or the New Tenant's occupancy of the Property that would violate the Lease or this consent.

5. CHOICE OF LAW.

(a) Choice of Law. The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).

The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles). (b) Choice of Forum. Both parties consent to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in County, .

6. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.

(a) Counterparts. The parties may execute this consent in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument.

The parties may execute this consent in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument. (b) Electronic Signatures. This consent, agreements ancillary to this consent, and related documents entered into in connection with this consent are signed when a party's signature is delivered by facsimile, email, or other electronic medium. These signatures must be treated in all respects as having the same force and effect as original signatures.









[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.





Date: _________________



By:__________________________________________ Name:

Title: Date: _________________ By:__________________________________________ Name:

Title:









[PAGE BREAK HERE]

EXHIBIT A

Attach copy of Lease





[PAGE BREAK HERE]

EXHIBIT B

Attach copy of Assignment