Free Lease Agreement Template

The Lessor hereby covenants, represents, and warrants with and to the Lessee as under: (a) The Lessor is fully authorized to enter into this Agreement. The execution of this Agreement constitutes legal, valid, and binding obligations on the part of the Lessor and all resolutions, filings, consents, and declarations as may be necessary for law or otherwise to be made by the Lessor to give effect to this Agreement have been duly passed, made and/or obtained. (b) The Lessor hereby covenants with the Lessee that the execution of this Agreement would not result in a breach of any arrangement, Agreement, or understanding arrived at with any other person or party. (c) The Premises is free from any charge, mortgage, lien, or other encumbrance whatsoever of nature, and no other person has any claim, right, or title interest in respect of the Premises. The Premises is not the subject matter of any order of attachment or other prohibitory order likely to affect the day-to-day operations of the Lessee or prevent the Lessor from giving the same on lease to the Lessee in the manner contemplated in this Agreement. (d) The Lessor has obtained all approvals, permissions, clearances, sanctions, and licenses from the relevant governmental authorities in respect of the Premises and the Amenities necessary to render them fit for occupation and use by the Lessee in the manner contemplated in this Agreement. (e) The Lessor hereby declares and warrants that all applicable taxes and utility bills related to the Premises have been paid till the date of execution of this Agreement. (f) The Lessor hereby warrants that the Lessee shall be entitled to peacefully use the Premises in the manner specified in this Agreement for and during the Lease Term, without any hindrance or interruption by the Lessor and/or by any other person(s) claiming by, from, through and/or in trust for the Lessor and further, the Lessee and/or its employees, officers, sub-contractors, suppliers or other persons duly authorized by the Lessee to enter upon the Premises shall have unhindered and uninterrupted access to the Premises at all times during the Lease Term. (g) The Lessor hereby warrants that the Lessee shall enjoy exclusive and unhindered use of the Premises under the terms of this Agreement. (h) The Lessee shall be entitled to carry out, from time to time, at its own cost and expense, renovations, additions, and/or alterations of a non-permanent and non-structural nature in the Premises as may be reasonably necessary. (i) The Lessor shall carry out all major and/or structural repairs to the Premises, and the costs of the same shall be borne by the Lessor provided; however, if such repairs are attributable to any act or default of the Lessee, then the entire cost and expense of such repairs shall be borne by the Lessee alone. (j) The Lessor shall not do anything or omit or suffer to be done anything whereby the lease of the Premises under the terms of this Agreement is avoided, forfeited, prejudicially affected, or extinguished.