Software-as-a-Service Agreement | Free Template

(a)

“Customer Content”

means all relevant data, including all text, sound, video or image files, and software, that are provided by the Customer to the Company for the SaaS Services. (b)

“Documentation”

means the written and/or electronic release notes, user guides, online help, training materials, and/or other published technical documentation about the applicable Service provided by the Company to the Customer, together with access to the Service. (c)

"Order"

means any ordering document between the Customer and the Company that specifies the Service being purchased. (d)

“Software”

means the object code version of any software to which the Customer has been provided access as part of the Service, including all updates or new versions. (e)

“Services”

refers to the Company's internet-accessible (including all other technical and non-technical services) service made available by access to and use of software products hosted by the Company to which the Customer has subscribed under the relevant Order, including any documentation, updates, upgrades, support, and content. (f)

“Subscription Term”

shall mean the period specified in this Agreement during which the Customer shall have access to Software for use and operation through the Company’s SaaS Services. The Subscription Term shall renew for successive

[Renewal_Time Period]

unless either party delivers written notice of non-renewal to the other Party at least

[Non-Renewal Notice Period_No. of Days]