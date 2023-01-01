Free Data Processing Agreement Template

The terms listed below shall hold the same meaning as is defined hereunder throughout the Agreement: (a)

“Confidential Information”

shall mean all forms of information and data that may contain business and trade secrets, information received about the other Party, and its business connection with this Agreement. (b)

“Data”

shall mean all information that is processed by the Data Processor. (c)

“Territory”

shall mean the area beyond the boundaries of which the Company does not exert its power or business. (d)

“Company Personal Data”

shall mean any personal data processed by a Contracted Processor on behalf of the Company in connection to the Agreement. (e)

“Contracted Processor”