Free Personal Management Agreement Template

This personal management agreement is between , an individuala(n)   (the "Manager") and , an individuala(n)   (the "Talent").

The Talent is engaged in .

The Manager is engaged in the business of providing personal management services to talent in the entertainment industrysports industryentertainment and sports industries.

The Talent wishes to engage the Manager to advise the Talent, and direct and manage the development of the Talent's career.

The parties therefore agree as follows:

1. ENGAGEMENT; SERVICES.

  • (a) Engagement. The Talent hereby engages the Manager, and the Manager hereby accepts the engagement, to serve as the Talent's exclusive personal manager, representative, and advisor, throughout the world and perform the services described in this agreement in connection with this management (the "Services").
  • (b) Services. Without limiting the scope of Services described in subsection(a), the Manager shall:
    • (i) be available at reasonable times and places to counsel the Talent on the Talent's career goals;
    • (ii) at the Talent's direction, or as authorized in section 5, use best efforts to supervise the Talent's professional career, effectuate the Talent's decisions, and represent the Talent;
    • (iii) devote as much productive time, energy, and ability to the performance of its duties and the powers and authorities granted under this agreement as may be necessary to provide the required Services;
    • (iv) perform the Services in a reasonable manner and with professional diligence and skill, using fully-trained, skilled, competent, and experienced personnel;
    • (v) notify the Talent's attorney of any matter that may require legal attention;
    • (vi) advise and counsel the Talent about:
      • A. matters relating to publicity, public relations, sponsorships, endorsements, advertising, and
      • compensation;
      • B. the selection of literary, musical, or similar materials to showcase the Talent's abilities and talents;
      • C. the selection of other talent to assist or accompany the Talent;
      • D. the Talent's physical appearance, wardrobe, and other material;
      • E.D. the selection of agencies, agents, firms, and other entities to represent the Talent or
      • procure employment for the Talent;
      • F.E. policies and practices in the entertainment industrysports industryentertainment and sports industries;
      • G.F. business negotiations and dealings relating to the Talent's career; and
    • (vii) pursuant to the irrevocable power of attorney granted by the Talent to the Manager in section 5 below and after obtaining the Talent's consent in each instance:
      • A. approve and permit the use of the Talent's name, likeness, photograph, voice, recording, and other
      • material in advertising, publicity, or the promotion of any products and services;
      • B. sign and deliver any agreement either relating to the Talent's services and talents or to effectuate
      • any decision of the Talent;
      • C. engage, supervise, and discharge any talent agents, employment agencies, or other entities or
      • individuals to perform services or obtain contracts, deals, engagements, or employment for the
      • Talent;
      • D. represent the Talent in business negotiations and dealings; and
      • E. until the Talent retains an accountant or financial representative, collect and receive money payable
      • to the Talent and endorse the Talent's name on and deposit any checks payable to the Talent for the
      • Talent's services, and retain any amounts owed to the Manager. The Manager shall provide the Talent
      • with a monthlyquarterly  statement detailing the Commission, as defined in section 3 below, collected,
      • received, and deposited by the Manager on the Talent's behalf and any permissible deductions taken,
      • including for the Commission, as defined in section 3 below.
  • (c) Legal Compliance. The Manager shall perform the Services in accordance with standards prevailing in the industry, and in accordance with applicable laws, rules, or regulations. The Manager shall obtain all permits or permissions required to comply with those standards, laws, rules, or regulations, and the Manager shall obtain all permits or permissions required to comply with these standards, laws, rules, or regulations.
  • (d) Talent's Obligations. The Talent shall:
    • (i) engage the Manager to be the Talent's exclusive personal manager of the Talent's career;
    • (ii) be solely responsible for payment of all of the Talent's union dues, publicity costs, promotion or exploitation expenses (with prior consent), traveling expenses (with prior consent), wardrobe expenses, and other expenses related to the Talent's career, including reasonable expenses arising from the performance of the Services by the Manager;
    • (iii) assist and cooperate with the Manager to enable the Manager to provide the Services;
    • (iv) do all things necessary and desirable to promote and further the Talent's career;
    • (v) inform the Manager of any employment opportunities or inquiries the Talent receives; and
    • (vi) use proper agencies to obtain employment opportunities and engagements and instruct those agencies to remit any compensation received by them to the Manager on the Talent's behalf.

2. TERM AND TERMINATION

  • (a) Term. This agreement is effective as of the Effective Date and shall continue in force, unless otherwise terminated in accordance with subsection(b) below, for a period of months (the "Initial Term"). The agreement will renew automatically for up to additional period(s) of  months, unless either partythe Manager  provides days' written notice of its intent not to renew before the end of the then-current term (each, an "Option Term").
  • (b) Termination. This agreement may be terminated:
    • (i) by either party for a material breach of any provision of this agreement by the other party, if the other party's material breach is not cured within days of receipt of written notice of the breach;
    • (ii) by either party at any time and without prior notice if the other party is convicted of any crime or offense or is guilty of serious misconduct in connection with its performance under this agreement; or; or.;
    • (iii) automatically, on the death of the Talent.; or
    • (iv)(iii)  by the Talent at any time on written notice to the Manager if the following fails to occur within months of the Effective Date: .
  • (c) Responsibilities after Termination. Following the termination of this agreement for any reason, except by the Talent under subsection(iv) above, except by the Talent under subsection(iii) above, the Talent shall pay the pay the Manager any outstanding Commission (as defined below) owed to the Manager for Services rendered before the effective date of the termination.

3. COMPENSATION.

  • (a) Commission. As compensation for the Services, the Talent shall pay the Manager % of the Gross Income (as defined below) earned by the Talent and derived from the Talent's activities in any capacity in the entertainment industrysports industryentertainment and sports industries during the Initial Term and any Option Term, net of any expenses or costs incurred by the Talent in earning that income (the "Commission"). "Gross Income" means salaries, bonuses, earnings, fees, royalties, gifts in lieu of income, shares of profit, shares of stock, partnership interests, percentages and the total amount paid for a package television or radio program (live or recorded), motion picture, or other entertainment package, earned or received, directly or indirectly, by the Talent, its heirs, successors, and assigns, or any other person as a result of the activities described in subsection (b) below. Gross Income includes recoveries of claims for damages (net of actual costs and expenses, including reasonable attorneys' fees paid by the Talent related to those claims, but excluding punitive damages) from entertainment-related claims, or any other type of income recovered (based on claims asserted by or on behalf of the Talent) or otherwise received or credited during the Term by the Talent or its heirs, successors, or assigns, or anyone else (including the Manager) on the Talent's behalf and related to the Talent's career in the entertainment industrysports industryentertainment and sports industries.
  • (b) Exclusions. Gross Income does not include, and the Manager will not be entitled to a Commission on, the following:
    • (i) amounts actually paid to unrelated third parties for recording costs (except advances and amounts paid to the Talent for its services in connection with that recording), including producers' fees and royalties actually paid by the Talent or on the Talent's behalf to those record producers;
    • (ii) amounts actually paid to unrelated third parties for video or television production costs (except for amounts paid to the Talent for the Talent's services in connection with those productions);
    • (iii) amounts paid to unrelated third parties for tour support, including sound and light expenses, transportation, and equipment rentals;
    • (iv) amounts paid by the Talent or charged to the Talent for opening acts (other than the Talent) in connection with appearances or tours performed by the Talent;
    • (v) amounts received from corporate sponsorships, that are actually paid to unrelated third parties for expenses like tour support, video production, and in-kind contributions from third parties like equipment, clothing, and products;
    • (vi) union or guild pension, health, or welfare contributions paid to or made on behalf of the Artist.
  • (c) Income Sources. The income sources on which the Commission is based include amounts earned by the Talent from:
  • - Motion pictures
  • - Television
  • - Radio
  • - Theatrical engagements
  • - Nightclub appearances
  • - Public appearances
  • - Personal appearances
  • - Music
  • - Literary engagements
  • - Talent engagements
  • - Records
  • - Recording
  • - Publication
  • - Use of the Talent's name, likeness, and talents for advertising, merchandise sale, and trade
  • (d) Property. If the Gross Income is in the form of stock, the right to buy stock, or ownership of all or part of an entertainment property, the Manager may receive the Manager's pro rata share of that Gross Income. However, if the Talent is required to make any payment to receive that Gross Income, the Manager shall pay the Manager's pro rata share of that payment or will be deemed to have forfeited its right to any such share.
  • (e) Payment. The Talent shall pay the Commission to the Manager within days of receipt of the income sources on which it is based by the Talent, the Manager, or any third party on the Talent's behalfmonthlyimmediately, if and when the income sources on which it is based are received by the Talent, the Manager, or any third party on the Talent's behalf.
    • (i) After the termination of the agreement, the manager is entitled to Commission for any Gross Income that the Talent earns, receives, or becomes entitled to pursuant to any engagement or agreement entered into during the Initial Term  and any Option Term under this agreement and will be payable to the Manager. daysmonths after the termination of the agreement,  the Commission will be reduced to % of that Gross Income for no more than  daysmonths, at which time, the Manager will no longer be entitled to any Commission under the agreement.
    • (ii) Each party shall each maintain accurate books and records of all transactions under the agreement. Each party shall be permitted reasonable access to the books and records of the other party for purposes of inspection. Any discrepancies between the Manager's Commission and the books or records shall be corrected within days of the Talent's receipt of written notification of that discrepancy from the Manager.
    • (iii) During the Initial Term and any Option Term, if the Talent gets a regular full-time employment engagement and becomes unavailable to perform other career activities during that engagement, the Talent understands that the Services required of the Manager may be reduced. This will not affect the Talent's obligation to pay the Commission.

4. REIMBURSEMENT; ADVANCES. 

  • (a) Reimbursement. The Manager shall invoice the Talent monthlyquarterlywithin days of the Manager's payment of any Expenses, for reimbursement of actual out-of-pocket costs or fees (the "Expenses") reasonably incurred on the Talent's behalf in connection with the Manager's performance of the Services. Expenses may include wardrobe, publicity costs, travel costs, union dues, copying, phone calls, and courier expenses. The Manager shall allocate any Expenses that also benefit another client or clients managed by the Manager on a pro rata basis between the Talent and those other clients. The Talent shall pay the invoices for Expenses within days of receipt. The Manager shall provide to the Talent substantiating receipts or paid bills before any payments are due. The Manager may not incur any single-item Expense greater than , or aggregate Expenses greater than in a -day period without the prior consent of the Talent.
  • (b) Advances. At the Manager's sole option, the Manager may make loans or advances to the Talent. The Talent shall repay any such loans or advances within  days of receipt, unless the parties agree otherwise.

5. POWER OF ATTORNEY.

The Talent appoints the Manager for the Initial Term  and all Option Terms, as the true and lawful attorney in fact for the Talent, and authorizes the Manager to act in the name of the Talent solely for the purposes and within the scope of this agreement. The power of attorney granted to the Manager is coupled with an interest and is irrevocable during the Initial Term. and all Option Terms.

6. DISCLAIMER.

The Manager is not licensed as a theatrical, artist's, employment, booking, or talent agencyagent, and will not assume the duties of those agents. The Talent acknowledges that the Manager has not offered, attempted, or promised to obtain or provide information for obtaining employment or engagements for the Talent, or to perform services that require a professional license, and that the Manager is not obligated or authorized to do so.

7. OTHER ACTIVITIES.

The Manager is providing exclusive services to the Talent and devoting its entire time or that of its staff to the Talent or the Talent's affairs. The Manager may engage in the same or similar services for other talent or any other business activity.

8. LIFE INSURANCE.

During the Initial Term  and all Option Terms, the Manager may, at the Manager's sole option and expense, obtain a life insurance policy on the life of the Talent, for an amount to be determined by the Manager, that names the Manager as the sole beneficiary. The Talent shall complete any documents and take any actions reasonably necessary to enable the Manager to obtain such a policy, including submitting to a physical examination if necessary. The Talent's heirs, successors, and assigns will have no right to receive any benefits under any policy obtained by the Manager.

9. GOVERNING LAW.

  • (a) Choice of Law. The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).
  • (b) Choice of Forum. Both parties consent to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in County, .

10. AMENDMENTS.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by both parties or its authorized representative.

11. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.

  • (a) No Assignment. Neither party may assign any of its rights under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party. All voluntary assignments of rights are limited by this subsection.
  • (b) No Delegation. The Manager may not delegate any performance under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the Talent.
  • (c) Enforceability of an Assignment or Delegation. If a purported assignment or purported delegation is made in violation of this section, it is void.

12. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.

  • (a) Counterparts. The parties may execute this agreement in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument.
  • (b) Electronic Signatures. This agreement, agreements ancillary to this agreement, and related documents entered into in connection with this agreement are signed when a party's signature is delivered by facsimile, email, or other electronic medium. These signatures must be treated in all respects as having the same force and effect as original signatures.

13. SEVERABILITY.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

14. NOTICES.

  • (a) Writing; Permitted Delivery Methods. Each party giving or making any notice, request, demand, or other communication required or permitted by this agreement shall give that notice in writing and use one of the following types of delivery, each of which is a writing for purposes of this agreement: personal delivery, mail (registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return-receipt requested), nationally recognized overnight courier (fees prepaid), facsimile, or email.
  • (b) Addresses. A party shall address notices under this section to a party at the following addresses:
  • If to the Manager:



 
  • If to the Talent:



 

15. WAIVER.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

16. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

17. HEADINGS.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

18. EFFECTIVENESS.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

19. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Date: _____________________________By: _________________________________________________________
Name: 
Title: 
Date: _____________________________By: _________________________________________________________
Name: 
Title: 
How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.

Personal management agreement: How-to guide

A professional entertainer needs a personal manager to handle their day-to-day business affairs, freeing up the entertainer’s time to focus on their work. Managers guide, supervise, and develop their clients’ careers. The actual services provided vary from client to client but often include things like:

  • Representing and advising in business dealings or negotiations
  • Organizing meetings
  • Assisting with publicity matters
  • Managing finances
  • Overseeing personal matters. 

Generally, personal managers work on a commission basis, and the rate depends on the services they provide.

A detailed agreement is essential because the scope of services provided under a management arrangement is inherently personal. The agreement should spell out each party’s duties and expectations.

A personal management agreement template can provide a good starting point for creating a personal management contract that works for your arrangement. With LegalZoom, you’ll get a personal management agreement template that is simple and straightforward to use. Fill out the form by answering the guided questionnaire, and download the document for free.

Instructions checklist while creating personal management agreement

Background checks for personal manager

Conducting a background and reference check before hiring a personal manager is always a good practice. This helps zero in on a manager who is efficient and effective in their job. Also, since some talents give full access to their payments, having a trustworthy manager to manage your wealth is important. 

Responsibilities vested in the manager

When the manager provides the agreement document, as the talent, you should consider the following points while reviewing the document: 

  • Whether you feel comfortable with the responsibilities and powers you are giving the manager.
  • Whether the services the manager provides will fit your personal and professional needs.
  • Is the manager quoting an appropriate commission rate for their services?
  • If a power of attorney is involved, review carefully whether the document is biased or favors the manager.
  • How the money you earn will be accounted for, and who will have access to it (e.g., the personal manager or a financial representative)
  • You can terminate the contract early if you aren’t satisfied with the manager’s work or haven’t achieved specific career goals.

If certain terms and conditions aren’t met, discuss them with the manager and ensure they are included in the final agreement. You may want to include provisions addressing:

  • The manager’s authority to act on the talent’s behalf (e.g., to sign contracts, permit using the talent’s name, likeness, or image, or manage the talent’s finances).
  • Whether the manager’s services will be exclusive or whether they can take on other clients.
  • Who will manage the talent’s money (e.g., the talent, the manager, or an accountant), and how and when commissions will be calculated and paid? Decide early whether or not the manager will collect, receive, and cash checks earned by the talent. If so, provide details about this responsibility, including the manager’s obligation to provide statements to the talent. If the talent controls their finances, how will the talent account to the manager for the compensation earned (e.g., providing the manager with deposit slips)?
  • What expenses can the manager seek reimbursement for, and how and when that money will be paid?
  • The sources and types of compensation used to calculate the commission.
  • How will expenses be handled, and will the manager loan money to the talent?

Check on the applicable law

If your agreement is long-term, reviewing state and federal laws applicable to personal service agreements may be a good idea.

Modifying the agreement

According to this section, the personal manager can’t procure employment for the artist. Unlike agents, this is not a permissible activity for a manager. For example, if a manager handles an actor, the manager can’t go to a producer or director asking for a role in their project. You must ensure that the services the manager provides don’t fall under any state labor, business, and professions code, talent act, or union regulation.

Basic requirements while signing the agreement

Before putting the agreement in writing, clarify the terms and conditions of your agreement. Once drafted, allow each party to spend time reviewing the agreement. They must ensure that the agreed-upon terms are included.

Once this is done, the parties must sign two copies of the agreement. One is given to the talent, and the personal manager retains the other.

Depending on the nature of its terms, you may decide to have your agreement witnessed or notarized. This will limit later challenges to the validity of a party’s signature.

If you think your personal management agreement is complicated, contact an attorney to help you draft a document that will meet your specific needs.

Essential clauses a personal manager and an artist should know

The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your agreement.

Introduction

A personal management agreement starts by identifying the parties involved and, if applicable, the type of organization(s) they are (e.g., individual, corporation, partnership, etc.). 

The party that manages the talent is called the “manager” or “personal manager,” and the party that will be managed is called the “talent” or the artist.

In this part, you must also provide the date on which the agreement is signed. 

Recitals

The “whereas” clauses, referred to as recitals, define the world of the management contract and offer key background information about the parties. As a whole, the recitals state the parties' intent and ability to enter into the personal management arrangement. Here, you have to also provide a brief description of what the artist does. An artist’s professional career can be:

  • An actor in the entertainment industry or theater
  • A singer or songwriter
  • A recording artist in a record company
  • A dancer or performing artist
  • A stand-up comedian
  • A painter

Purpose

This section explains why the parties are entering the management contract. Essentially, it confirms the parties’ agreement that the personal manager will manage the artist’s career. Provide more specific details about the services the manager performs, including requirements about services, deadlines, and compensation. Some of them could be:

  • Are there any specific requirements for the performance of the services? For example, must they be performed in a certain place or time? Will the talent’s consent be required before the manager starts providing their services?
  • Will the manager be paid a salary or a commission? If the personal manager receives a commission, what will or will not be included in the calculations? Will the commission be calculated on a grossly, or will it be net of expenses?
  • How the parties will handle commissions received after the end of the agreement, but earned for work done before that termination.
  • Details about collecting and managing the talent’s money. Who will be responsible for these tasks? The talent? The manager? A third party? If the responsible party is someone other than the talent, will they need to give statements, copies of deposit slips, and access to records to the talent?
  • How and when will the manager’s reimbursable expenses be paid? Will there be any limits on the kinds of expenses that are considered reimbursable?
  • If the manager lends money to the talent, how and when will that money be paid back?

Compensation paid to the personal manager

Here, the parties promise that the talent will pay for the services performed by the personal manager.

Term

It explains that the agreement will last for a defined period. Sometimes, the parties agree to renew the agreement automatically for a certain time period. In case the parties wish to cancel the arrangement, they must provide advance notice.

Termination

This section states that certain actions or events will cause the agreement to end out of time (i.e., before the services have been completed). Some possibilities can include:

  • The parties can terminate the contract by giving sufficient notice to the other party. 
  • The parties can terminate the contract if the other party breaches an obligation and does not fix this breach. In this case, the party seeking to end the contract must give notice of its intent to do so. You and the other party can decide how much or how little notice will be enough in your case.
  • Either party can end the agreement without notice if the other party is convicted of a crime.
  • The talent can also terminate the agreement with a written notice if their objectives aren’t achieved within a certain time after the effective date.
  • After termination, the talent must pay any commission owed to the personal manager for work done before the end of the agreement.

Responsibilities

This part lists each party’s responsibilities under the agreement.

Parties’ representations and warranties

This clause typically outlines the assurances and guarantees made by the artist and the personal manager. This section ensures that both parties provide accurate information regarding their roles, responsibilities, and capabilities. It often includes statements regarding the client's intellectual property ownership, their authority to enter into the agreement, and their commitment to fulfill contractual obligations. Similarly, the personal manager may represent their experience, expertise, and ability to provide the agreed-upon services effectively.

Power of attorney

This part allows the manager to act on the talent’s behalf with a power of attorney. This will help the manager perform some of the services like signing documents, endorsing checks, or approving the use of the talent’s name, image, and likeness.

Nature of relationship

This section reiterates that the personal manager is not an employee, partner, or agent of the artist. This distinction is important for many reasons, including those relating to insurance coverage, legal liability, and taxes.

Disclaimer

This part explains that the personal manager is not a talent, employer, or agent for the talent and can’t obtain employment for the talent. This is an essential provision. Personal managers are usually not licensed or regulated like agents who can perform services for the talent. The services rendered by agents include finding the right projects for the talent, doing all the negotiation work, and landing the talent on the right jobs. 

Other activities

This section lets the personal manager take on other clients and provide the same or similar services during an existing contract. In other words, the talent won’t be the only person the personal manager will represent or offer exclusive services to. It also allows the personal manager to delegate some tasks to staff members as long as the manager manages the talent.

Indemnification

This provision allocates responsibilities between the personal manager and the talent if problems arise in the future and protects each party from the consequences of the other party’s actions.

Amendment

It states that changes to the personal management contract are only effective if they are made in writing.

Assignment

This clause explains that neither party may assign their obligations and interests under the agreement without the other party’s consent.

Successors and assigns

This means that the parties' rights and obligations will be passed on to organizations to which rights and responsibilities have been permissibly assigned. For example, if a personal management or artist management company gets acquired by another company, all the rights and duties of the existing contracts will be handed over to the new company.  

No implied waiver

This segment explains that if either party allows the other to ignore or break an obligation under the agreement, it doesn’t mean that the party waives any future rights or obligations as stated in the personal management contract.

Notice

It is not possible to personally present official or legal documents to personal managers and talents wherever they are. However, their legal counsel or attorney can send important documents via mail. In this section, the parties must provide their registered or certified mail address.

Governing law

This part allows the parties to choose the state laws that will be used to interpret the document.

Counterparts; electronic signatures

If the personal manager and the talent happen to be in different locations, this provision allows them to sign the agreement with the help of electronic signatures.

Severability

This clause protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting choice-of-law clauses, it will not undo the entire document. Instead, only the section dealing with the choice of law would be invalidated, leaving the remainder of the agreement enforceable.

Entire agreement

According to this section, the personal manager and the artist agree to sign the document according to the terms and conditions they discussed and confirmed. 

Headings

This section clarifies that the headings given in each sub-section are just to organize the agreement. The agreement shouldn’t be interpreted based on the headings.

Frequently asked questions

What’s a personal management agreement?

Personal managers often wear many hats to guide and supervise their clients’ careers. This may include giving business advice, introducing them to other industry professionals, organizing meetings, handling publicity, and assisting with finances, negotiations, and personal matters. 

Because managers aren’t licensed or regulated and can’t legally obtain work opportunities for clients, it is essential to have an agreement in writing. It helps to understand the management duties and relationship and the commissions the personal manager will be paid. A personal management agreement should be used to define the relationship of a personal manager clearly so both parties know what to expect.

What are the key details required to fill out a personal management agreement?

Here's the information you'll need to complete your personal management agreement:

  • Who it's coming from: Determine whether the talent or manager is sending the document and keep their details ready.
  • Who it's going to: Determine whether the manager sends the agreement to the talent or vice versa. Keep the details of the individual or business name and contact information handy. For e.g., if the manager is part of a management services-providing company, add the business type (LLC, corporation, etc.).
  • Subject matter: Have a summary of the general duties and responsibilities of the manager ready.
  • Payments and expenses: Know the percentage of the manager's commission during and after the agreement. If there are any allowances or reimbursements included for the manager, provide those details as well.
  • Time period: Decide the agreement’s term and provide details on whether the agreement will automatically renew at the end of the term.

