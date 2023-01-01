Free Performance Agreement Template

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.

The Performer reserves the right to end the Performance in the event of a legitimate threat or implied threat of harm to the Performer or any of the Performer's personnel or property. The Buyer shall remain liable for full payment of the Performance Fee, whether or not the Performer is able to resume and complete the Performance.

The Buyer shall be responsible for all matters relating to the promotion and production of the Performance, and shall promote the Performance as follows: . The Buyer shall forward all copies of clippings, reviews, and posters to the Performer. The Buyer shall have the right, during the Term, to use the Performer's name, biography, photographs, and likeness in connection with the promotion of the Performance and in connection with the publication of programs for the Performance . The Performer may not use the Buyer's name in any promotional or advertising materials without the Buyer's prior written consent.

The Performer shall not accept any other engagement to perform within a -mile radius of the Venue between and without the Buyer's prior written consent.

The Buyer shall use reasonable efforts to prevent the photographing, recording, broadcasting, transmission, or reproduction of the Performance. The Performer and his or her representatives may record the Performance and use any recording of the Performance for any purpose. The Buyer shall have no interest in any of the Performer's recordings of the Performance.

In exchange for the Performance Fee, as set forth in section 2, the Performer shall provide the Performance as follows:

The Buyer hereby engages the Performer, and the Performer hereby accepts such engagement, to provide the performance and services described in section 3 (the " Performance ").

The parties therefore agree as follows:

The Buyer wishes to engage the Performer as an independent contractor for the purpose of performing at the premises known as (the " Venue ").

This performance agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the " Performer ") and , an individual a(n) (the " Buyer ").

Performance agreements: How-to guide

Musicians, comedians, actors, professional speakers, and other entertainers frequently perform at clubs, restaurants, festivals, parties, conferences, and other venues. This may include music concerts, stand-up comedy shows, motivational speeches, and more.

However, certain things can go wrong before, during, and after a performance.

To avoid misunderstandings, the artist and the event organizer can use a performance agreement to establish the necessary details about the performance. A well-drafted agreement benefits both parties involved, clarifies the process, and makes the performance a great success.

This article covers the essentials of drafting a performance agreement and can be a good starting point.

What are the key aspects to consider in a performance agreement?

A performance agreement is a formal agreement that protects the parties' rights during the contracted term. Before finalizing the terms, however, it is crucial to discuss what the performer agrees to perform and the applicable rates.

Performance expectations and payment terms

As the hiring party, you must first decide your organizational goals and then the results-oriented goals. It can contain any agreed-on terms but should, at a minimum, include:

A description of the performance and specific performance expectations

The amount to be paid as the performance fees, the payment terms

The location (performance venue), date, time, and duration of the performance

Required equipment(s) along with specific requirements like sound check services for music concerts

Timelines for venue set-up and take-down process

Specific set-up requirements by the performer—dressing rooms, electricity, sound equipment, and lighting needs after discussing with the venue owner

Insurance obligations

Ticket sales figures, including gross sales of tickets, merchandise, and advertising

Other miscellaneous requirements like arranging transportation, lodging, or meals for a performer

Clarify the terms and conditions of your agreement before memorializing them in writing.

Review and revisions

Allow each party to spend time reviewing the agreement once it is drafted. This will reduce the likelihood, or at least the efficacy, of a claim that a party did not understand any terms or how those might affect the agreement as a whole.

Conformity with the laws

If the performer is under 21, review your state's laws about agreements with minors and labor laws applicable to child performers.

While creating your performance agreement, review your state's laws governing performers. In recent years, many states have enacted laws establishing precise requirements for the level of control an event organizer can have over performers.

Review your state's law governing non-resident entertainers and performers. Some states require that a purchaser withhold taxes if the performer is from out of state.

Review IRS regulations and other applicable federal laws if the performer is foreign.

Document records

Both parties must discuss the terms of their agreement, settling questions about the nature of the performance, services that will be provided, payment process, and responsibilities of both parties.

Once the agreement is drafted, the parties must sign two copies. The hiring party keeps one, and the other is given to the performer.

Once you have agreed on contract terms and have signed the attached document, each party can focus on its area of expertise: the entertainer on the performance and the organizer on the event.

Understanding the clauses of the performance agreement

The provisions provided below will guide you through the terms of performance agreements, section by section, to help you understand the process better.

Introduction

In this section, mention the relevant details of the involved parties and, if applicable, what type of organization(s) they are (e.g., individual, corporation, partnership). The party who hires the performer shall be addressed as the "purchaser," the party performing is called the "performer." Briefly describe the company's business here.

Additionally, you must provide the date the agreement will become effective (often when signed).

Purpose

Here, you explain why the parties are entering the agreement. This section confirms the parties' agreement that the performer will perform.

Compensation

This explains the parties' promise that the purchaser will pay for the performer's services, including the performance.

Date, time, and place of performance

This explains that additional information about the performance, like the date, time, venue size, and location, will be included in the agreement.

Responsibilities

This section lists each party's responsibilities under the agreement. It means that the performer agrees to provide the performance and the related services with adequate attention and care to make it a great success. The purchaser agrees to provide assistance and appropriate workspace. You can also mention any additional obligations here.

Representations and warranties

This mentions the parties' promises under the agreement, which means that the parties agree to enter the agreement based on the conditions listed in this section.

Term

Indicates that the agreement will last until termination by either party or until the performance and payments are completed.

Termination

This section outlines the specific circumstances that would result in the termination of the agreement, such as providing written notice or committing a material breach (before the services and performances are completed or the end of the term). Mention the notice period a party must give for an earlier termination or to notify the other party of a breach.

The parties can terminate the contract if an event (like a fire, personal injury, accident, or earthquake) interferes with the performance or if the other party breaches an obligation and does not fix this breach. In both cases, the party seeking to end the contract must give written notice. Mention the duration of the notice period.

Additional services

This section indicates that if the purchaser wants to extend the performance or to include additional services, the purchaser will pay for these add-ons at the rates initially discussed by both parties.

Recording of performance

This section of the performance agreement explains that the purchasers will try to prevent photographing and videotaping of the performance unless the performer agrees to allow it.

Exclusive performance

This optional section prevents the performer from performing near the venue during a specific period. The purchaser can only allow this by giving specific written consent to outside performance.

Promotion

This optional section allows the purchaser to promote and advertise the performance, ensuring it will achieve the intended success, and use the performer's name, picture, and biographical information.

Merchandise

This optional section mentions whether the performer can sell merchandise during the performance and the terms of doing so.

Right-to-end performance

This optional provision states that a performer reserves the right to stop the performance if they are legitimately concerned about someone's safety or the safety of their property.

Indemnification

This section states that if the performer causes a financial loss to the purchaser due to their performance, the performer will have to pay the compensatory damages. Such provision also applies to the purchaser. If the purchaser causes the performer a financial loss, they must make up for it by paying the compensatory damages to them. However, both parties will only be held responsible if they cause the problem on purpose.

Nature of the relationship

This part explains the relationship of the performer with the purchaser. It states that the performer is not an employee, partner, or agent of the purchaser. The relationship clause is a critical distinction for legal reasons, including requirements for health insurance coverage, liability, and taxes. List any specific taxes the purchaser must or will withhold on the performer's behalf.

Authority to sign the agreement

This explains that if someone else is signing on behalf of the performer (for example, a manager, agent, or another party), that individual has the power and authority to sign the agreement for the performer.

Assignment

This section states that neither party may assign obligations and interests under the agreement without the other party's consent.

Successors and assigns

This section states that the parties' rights and obligations will be passed on to heirs or, in the case of companies, successor organizations or organizations to which rights and obligations have been permissibly assigned.

Modification

This part of the agreement clarifies that any changes to the agreement are only effective if they are made in writing and signed by both parties.

Notice

This section mentions the respective addresses to which all official or legal correspondence should be delivered. Write the mailing address for both the performer and the purchaser.

Governing law

This section allows the parties to choose the governing laws of the state to interpret the document. Note that this is not a venue provision.

No implied waiver

This clause states that if one party permits the other to disregard an obligation under the agreement, it does not waive any future rights of the other party to fulfill those or any other obligations.

Severability

This protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting choice-of-law clauses, it will not undo the entire document. Only the section of the agreement regarding choice of law would be nullified, while the rest remains enforceable.

Counterparts; electronic signatures

This clause may seem intricate, but it is easy to understand: It simply states that regardless of where the parties sign the agreement or how they transmit signatures (via electronic devices such as computers or fax machines), all of the separate pieces will be considered as part of the same agreement. This provision is beneficial today, where signing parties are often located in different cities and can't be physically present in the same room. It ensures that business can be conducted efficiently without compromising the validity of the agreement.

Entire agreement

The parties' agreement that the document they're signing is "the agreement" about the issues involved. Unfortunately, while this provision won't prevent a party from arguing that other enforceable promises exist, it will protect you from these claims.

Headings

This section explains that the headings at the beginning of each section are meant to organize the document and should not be considered operational parts of the performance agreement.

Frequently asked questions

What's a performance agreement?

A performance agreement details the responsibilities and expectations of the performer(s) and the party hiring them.

What are the essential elements of a performance agreement?

The agreement should cover essential elements such as the performance location, date, time, and promotional aspects. It should also specify the dispute resolution mechanism and the grounds on which performances may be canceled.

What information is needed to complete a performance agreement?