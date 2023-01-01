Free Work Made for Hire Agreement Template

This work made for hire agreement is between
The parties wish to memorialize their understanding of how that intellectual property will be created and treated.
The parties therefore agree as follows:
1. MATERIALS; WORK-FOR-HIRE.
The Publisher hereby commissions the Author to create the Materials for the Publisher, according to the specifications set forth in Exhibit A. The parties will consider those Materials "works made for hire" by and for the Publisher, as that term is defined in §101 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
2. TERM AND TERMINATION.
3. DELIVERY.
4. OWNERSHIP OF THE MATERIALS AND DERIVATIVE WORKS.
5. PAYMENTS.
6. NO PUBLICITY.
Any publicity, including press releases or other information in connection with this agreement is under the sole control of the Publisher. The Author shall not consent to or authorize any person or entity to release any information concerning this agreement without the prior written approval of the Publisher.
7. INFRINGEMENT.
8. AUTHOR'S REPRESENTATIONS.
The Author represents that:
9. THIRD PARTIES; TAXES.
10. NATURE OF RELATIONSHIP.
The relationship of the parties under the agreement is one of independent contractors, and no joint venture, partnership, agency, employer-employee, or similar relationship is created in or by this agreement. Neither party may assume or create obligations on the other party's behalf, and neither party may take any action that creates the appearance of that authority.
11. INDEMNIFICATION.
12. GOVERNING LAW.
13. AMENDMENTS.
No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.
14. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.
15. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.
16. SEVERABILITY.
If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.
17. NOTICES.
18. WAIVER.
No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.
19. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.
20. HEADINGS.
The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.
21. EFFECTIVENESS.
This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.
22. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.
Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.
[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]
Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
|Date: _____________________________
|By: _________________________________________________________
|Name:
|Date: _____________________________
|By: _________________________________________________________
|Name:
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
EXHIBIT A
SPECIFICATIONS SHEET
The following restrictions apply towards any written works of authorship specifically ordered or commissioned by the Publisher:
|1.
How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.
Businesses spend considerable time and money developing new ideas and products. They often turn to employees to create new and innovative materials. After investing their time and money into their creation, those companies will want to ensure that they own the goods that are produced during his or her employment. A work-made-for-hire agreement can provide such assurance.
A well-drafted work-for-hire agreement:
The attached template can be a good starting point for your arrangement. To make it comprehensive, you and the author must discuss and agree on the terms of your agreement and settle questions about work parameters, payment, and responsibilities.
Once both parties expressly agree on the terms and have signed the form, each party can focus on its area of expertise: the company on the development of its business and the author on the tasks assigned.
Under federal copyright law, a work is protected by copyright from the time it is created in a “fixed form.”
Another way of saying this is that when a work is written down or recorded, it immediately becomes the property of its author, who is the sole person who can claim copyright. An exception to this rule is for specific categories of works called “works made for hire.” If something is a work made for hire, the employer or the commissioner of the item is considered its author and not the actual creator.
Generally speaking, work created by employees for employers is considered work made for hire. However, there is no exact standard for determining when a work is made for hire or even who will be regarded as an employee of a company. Getting a signed written agreement specifying that something is a work made for hire is a good idea to protect your company.
In some cases, you can enter a work-made-for-hire agreement with non-employees of your company, like independent contractors.
However, the work you commission must fall into one of nine limited categories:
1. Contribution to a collective work
2. Part of a motion picture or other audiovisual work
3. Translation
4. Supplementary work
5. Compilation
6. Instructional text
7. Test
8. Answer material for a test
9. Atlas.
If the work produced does not fall into such works, the copyright owner becomes the company and not the author.
Suppose you agree with an individual specifying that a work is made for hire. In that case, many states will infer a generalized employment relationship and require that you deduct taxes, pay workers’ compensation insurance, and provide other employer-employee benefits. This is true even if all other factors would generally make the relationship one between an independent contractor and the company. Review your state’s rules to know the consequences of entering into a work-made-for-hire agreement.
Allow each party to spend time reviewing the agreement. This will reduce the likelihood, or the efficacy, of a claim that a party did not understand any terms or how those might affect the document as a whole.
When both parties review the documents from different points of view, it ensures that all the points are included. Also, this avoids any assumptions that certain terms are agreed upon by the parties, even if not explicitly stated in the agreement.
Create two copies of the agreement, one for you and one for the other party, and get the written instrument signed. Depending on the nature of its terms, you may decide to have your agreement witnessed or notarized. This will limit later challenges to the validity of a party’s signature.
If your agreement is complicated, contact an attorney to help create a document that meets your requirements.
Before sitting down to customize your agreement, decide your goals. The contract can contain any agreed-on terms but should, at a minimum, include a description of the author’s tasks, the amount to be paid, the terms of payment, deadlines for completion, and the end products expected (e.g., slides, photographs, CDs, articles, etc.). Clarify the terms and conditions of your agreement as a written instrument.
The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your agreement.
In this first section, add the date when the agreement will become effective. Mention the parties involved, like the hiring party’s name (“company”) and the party providing the materials (“author.”) Instead of “author,” you can use terms like photographer, filmmaker, etc., that suit your arrangement better.
This clause, also known as the “whereas” clause, defines the agreement in-depth and offers crucial background information about the parties. In this agreement, the recitals include a simple statement of your intent to enter into a work-made-for-hire arrangement. In the first paragraph of the recitals, describe in detail the work prepared by the author.
This section describes the company’s appointment and the author’s acceptance of the appointment to create the materials. This section also emphasizes that any materials or valid work created will be considered property of the company (i.e., a “work made for hire”).
This section sets forth the terms and conditions governing the author’s submission of the materials to the company.
This section discusses what the author will receive in exchange for the materials they provide. Either the company will make a one-time full payment to the author when the materials are complete and received. The company can also construct a different payment schedule according to their arrangement.
This clause permits the company to control the materials used and how the author can provide information about the agreement and other trade secrets to any third party.
This section details the author’s promises under the agreement. Essentially, they agree to enter the arrangement based on the conditions in this section. The author also agrees in this section that the materials they have prepared aren’t illegal by being defamatory, libelous, or violating another person’s copyright. If there are other promises you wish the author to make as a condition to entering into the agreement, add those in this section as well.
This section mentions that the author can’t bind the company into agreements with third parties. This section also states that the author will pay taxes on any income earned due to the agreement. Review your state’s laws for additional information about the tax consequences of entering into this agreement.
This section explains how specific actions or events, including written notice or material breach, will cause the agreement to end before the services are completed or the end of the term, if any. Write the amount of notice a party must give of its intent to terminate or to notify the other of a breach.
This clause allocates responsibilities between the parties if problems arise in the future and protects the company from the financial consequences of the author’s negligent or intentional conduct.
This section explains that the company may assign its obligations and interests without the author’s permission. However, the author can’t assign their interests under the agreement.
This section allows the parties to choose the state laws used to interpret the document.
This section protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting choice-of-law clauses, it will not undo the entire agreement. Instead, only the section dealing with the choice of law would be invalidated, leaving the remainder of the agreement enforceable.
This section clarifies that even if the parties sign the termination in different locations, physically or electronically, the separate pieces will be considered part of the same document. In a modern world where signing parties are often not in the same city—much less the same room—this provision ensures that business can be transacted efficiently without sacrificing the agreement’s validity.
Are you commissioning photos or hiring an author to ghostwrite your memoir? A work-made-for-hire agreement sorts out what the creative is expected to deliver, when, and how you'll need to credit and compensate them.
Here’s the information you'll need to have ready to complete your work-made-for-hire agreement: