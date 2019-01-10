Why you need a wedding photography contract

Wedding photography contracts come with many clauses specifying what you want from the photographer, such as what photos they should take and how many photographers you want at the event. Find out what else goes into this important contract.
Planning your wedding requires you to book photographers in advance. It's important to get a wedding photography contract for your event, as it confirms that your photographers will be there on time, what the up-front costs are, and what you want the photographers to photograph.
While there's no uniform photography contract, many such contracts contain similar terms, which can include:
The contract also addresses the rights of the clients, guests, and photographers:
A wedding photography contract form is often more than just a simple contract. Because this contract is full of clauses and individual restrictions, it's wise to have an attorney review it before you sign it.
While you hope nothing goes wrong, you must always be prepared that something unexpected will come up. This could include a decision to call off or postpone the wedding, unexpected active military duty, hospitalization, or another issue. A wedding photography contract, with a built-in cancellation clause, will protect both you and the photographers to some extent if you cancel the contract.
You'll get additional protection if you sign a wedding photography cancellation contract or letter, stating unequivocally that you're canceling the photographers' services. Cancellation contracts are separate contracts that some photographers use, which usually state:
Sometimes photographers use their own letter, stating that you're canceling the wedding as of a certain date, which you're confirming by your signature and date on the letter. Keep a copy for yourself and send the original to the photographers. Whether it's a cancellation contract or letter, confirm that the photographers actually receive it.
Photographers can require any percentage of the total fee up front as a "booking fee," and they can ask for the balance to be paid four to six weeks before the wedding. If you cancel after a certain time, then you can expect the booking fee to be nonrefundable.
Photographers call a deposit a booking fee because courts sometimes hold that a deposit is refundable. With a booking fee, the photographers have booked a date for your wedding and are denying anyone else the right to use their services on that date. If you cancel, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for the photographers to rebook that date.
Cancellation clauses often state that if you cancel close to the wedding, you forfeit all fees. The photographers decide how many days in advance you must cancel before forfeiting the entire fee.
Make sure everything between you and your photographers is in writing. If your photographers don't have their own wedding photography contract or cancellation agreement, or if you simply want to help ensure that your rights are as well protected as your photographers' are, you can use an online service provider to prepare one for you.
