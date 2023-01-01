Free Sponsorship Solicitation Letter Template

Dear
Sponsors provide a significant source of funding for many events. An effective letter to solicit sponsorship is essential to a successful event. Apart from the actual fundraising efforts, writing sponsorship letters requires knowing where to start or what to include.
This article helps you create a structured and personalized sponsorship letter.
Before writing a sponsorship letter, research the potential corporate sponsor(s), companies, or individuals you contact. Research can help you locate a corporate donor with a history of supporting interests similar to yours. The more targeted your approach, the less time and money you will spend in your search.
To successfully secure corporate sponsorship for your event, it's crucial to first clearly understand the benefits sponsors will receive in return for such corporate donations. Identify all the opportunities you will provide to the corporate sponsors and ensure you can deliver on everything you promise before drafting your sponsorship proposal.
Create different sponsorship tiers that offer additional benefits with increasing donation amounts. By providing multiple sponsorship levels, sponsors can choose the option that best suits their budget, leading to increased participation. Depending on the benefits of each level, you may limit the number of sponsorships available for each tier.
It's important to point out the successes of your organization and the event to the sponsors. Some background information can give potential sponsors confidence that the event is worth investing in. If you are organizing the event for the first time, focus on other events, experiences, or qualities of your organization that demonstrate your ability to make this event successful.
Demonstrate how this sponsorship can reflect their commitment towards fulfilling their corporate social responsibility and how this opportunity would be most appropriate for them as it matches every aspect of their business.
Engaging in corporate philanthropy can provide businesses with tax benefits and incentives.
The standard elements to structure the solicitation letter are as follows:
Maintaining a length of one to two pages is effective in conveying the message when crafting a sponsorship solicitation letter.
The name of the event, its location, and the name of the organizer and recipient.
Mention the subject of the event sponsorship letter as the event name with your event's title.
It is advisable to address the recipient by name instead of a generic greeting like 'Dear Sir/Madam.' This personal touch shows that you value their time and attention, increasing the likelihood of your letter being read and considered.
Proofread the letter carefully, and check for the spelling of recipients, the organization's name, your event name, or any other important element of the letter. Address the prospective sponsor's organization by name, ensuring all references are uniform and apply correctly to the letter's recipient.
Provide accurate contact information, such as the key personnel's phone number or email address, so potential sponsors can contact you with any follow-up questions.
At the end of the letter, provide a clear call to action, listing all the ways a potential sponsor can make a sponsorship commitment (e.g., by mail, fax, online). It will guide potential sponsors on the next steps and make it easier for them to respond.
When sending a sponsorship solicitation letter, it's a good idea to include some additional promotional materials. These can be:
After sending solicitation letters to potential sponsors, following up with them is a must. It would enable you to answer any questions and address the concerns preventing them from sponsoring your event.
No matter what great cause you raise money for, you're a pro at throwing events people love. But even someone with your skills needs help sometimes—such as when it comes to finding funds. A sponsorship solicitation letter can successfully woo sponsors and secure the funding you need for an event.
Here's the information you'll need to complete a sponsorship request letter: