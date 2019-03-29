Use a sponsorship solicitation letter to make your event a success

Your fundraising event can be significantly enhanced by help from sponsors. Learn how to create an effective sponsorship solicitation letter to increase your chances of achieving your event's goals.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 3 min read
If you are planning a concert, sporting event, or some other type of function, obtaining a business sponsorship can help achieve your goals. Whether you are organizing an event for profit or to raise funds for your favorite charity, a corporate sponsorship letter can be helpful in ensuring a successful event.
Teaming up with a business sponsor for your event can be mutually beneficial, by offering increased revenue for you and a promotional opportunity for the sponsoring business. Although such an arrangement is typically referred to as a corporate sponsorship, it can be done with business entities other than corporations, such as a limited liability company or sole proprietor.
In the case of charitable events, your fundraising can be increased by donations from the sponsor, from employees and associates of the sponsor, and from others as a result of the sponsor's increased publicity of the event. In turn, being associated with your organization can benefit the sponsor through the exposure it receives and the goodwill it generates.
Ideally, an event sponsorship letter should not be your first contact with the potential sponsor. You are more likely to have success if you have had some type of communication before a letter is sent.
The true goal of a sponsorship letter is to lead to a meeting to further discuss a sponsorship and work out the details. Sometimes an in-person or phone conversation is the first step, followed up with a sponsorship letter to outline what was discussed.
Tailor the letter to appeal to the potential sponsor's interests. Check the sponsor's website to see if it has goals that might coincide with your organization. For example, if the potential sponsor has a mission statement that includes philanthropic objectives and your event is to benefit a nonprofit, include those objectives in your sponsorship letter. Mention if you have met any of the owners or know anyone who has, and reference any similar events the sponsor has taken part in.
In some cases, the sponsor may want to formalize the arrangement with a sponsorship agreement that specifies what the sponsor will contribute and what promotion the sponsor will receive.
Sponsorship can take various forms, including:
A sponsorship letter should be not more than one page and should be addressed to a specific person, ideally someone you have already met or communicated with. If possible, have a mutual acquaintance make an introduction.
A sponsorship letter should briefly tell the potential sponsor:
Within a week of the end of the event, be sure to send the sponsor a thank-you letter, which should include a statement as to how you fulfilled your promises to the sponsor. This will pave the way for an ongoing relationship between you and the sponsor, both for events and other potential collaborations.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read