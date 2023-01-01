Release and Authorization to Use Voice and Likeness - Free Template

This release and authorization is between
In consideration for the releases provided in this release, the Recorder shall pay
2. PARTICIPATION.
From time to time, the Releasor shall participate in certain photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, or other means of recording images or sound as arranged by the Recorder (the "Recordings"). The Recorder has permission to record his or her voice, sounds, conversation, image, and likeness in the Recordings.
3. GRANTS.
The Releasor hereby grants to the Recorder a perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, royalty-free, fully paid-up right and license to the unlimited use of his or her likeness or voice in the Recordings (alone or in connection with others and in and in connection with any media, now known or later created) throughout the universe in and in connection with or relation to the development, marketing, advertisement, licensing, sale, distribution, and promotion of any events, products, merchandise, services, or brands of the Recorder. The Recorder shall have all interest to any other interest the Releasor may possess in the Recordings including the Releasor's likeness, voice, copyrights, persona, character, image, characterization, logos, slogans, catch phrases, art, and physical attributes including, but not limited to, body art and tattoos (collectively, the "Likeness"). The Recordings are specially ordered and commissioned by the Recorder, and are works-made-for-hire from the moment of creation, and are and shall be the exclusive property of the Recorder. The Recorder shall be the exclusive owner of all the rights, results, and proceeds of the Recordings, in each case, of every kind or nature, whether now known or later devised. Without reservation or limitation, the Releasor hereby sells, assigns, transfers, and conveys the Recordings to the Recorder, exclusively, irrevocably, and perpetually, together with all interest in the Recordings throughout the world including the right to enforce its right in and to secure registrations, renewals, reissues, and extensions of those. The Recorder may transform, edit, alter, distort, modify, add to, subtract from, enhance, broadcast, telecast, duplicate, distribute, or otherwise exhibit the Likeness worldwide in all forms of media and forms of exploitation, now known or hereafter created including websites, film, television, radio, and print. The Releasor will have no right to approve any use of the Likeness in the Recordings or otherwise. No third party has or will have any right of approval over the use of the Likeness or will be due any amounts from the use of the Likeness.
4. RELEASE.
The Releasor hereby releases the Recorder from all claims and demands that the Releasor may have now or at any time arising from this release or the use of the Likeness or Recordings, including claims for personal injury, invasion of privacy, defamation, libel, right of publicity, infliction of emotional distress, or additional payment.
5. NO OBLIGATION TO USE.
The Recorder shall have no obligation to use the Recordings or the Likeness. The Recorder's sole obligation to the Releasor is to pay the Payment set forth above to the Releasor, which the Releasor confirms has been paid by the Recorder and received by the Releasor.
6. RELEASOR'S REPRESENTATIONS.
The Releasor hereby represents that:
7. ASSIGNMENT.
This release is personal to the Releasor and may not be assigned by the Releasor. The Recorder shall have the right to assign, sublicense, sell, or pass-through any rights contained in this release to a third party without approval from the Releasor.
9. AMENDMENTS.
No amendment to this release will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.
10. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.
11. SEVERABILITY.
If any one or more of the provisions contained in this release is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this release, but this release will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this release to be unreasonable.
12. NOTICES.
13. WAIVER.
No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.
14. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This release constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this release. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this release are expressly merged into and superseded by this release. The provisions of this release may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this release by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this release. Except as set forth expressly in this release, there are no conditions precedent to this release's effectiveness.
15. HEADINGS.
The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this release are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.
[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]
Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
|Date: ___________________________
|By: _________________________________________________________
|Name:
|Date: ___________________________
|By: _________________________________________________________
|Name:
A release is a written agreement between the person (or talent) who is the subject of a picture or recording and the company that wants to use the image or sound for its own purposes. Creating a release protects the company from lawsuits alleging it didn’t have the right to use those representations. By signing the release form, the person grants the company the right to use their image or sound.
All companies planning to use a person’s image or sound need a release. A release provides legal protection and increases the salability of your final product.
Having a talent sign on the written contract minimizes the scope of confusion and errors. It sets forth expectations and fulfillment obligations, enabling successful and profitable business arrangements between the parties.
A release is needed before publishing an image or broadcasting a recording. The kind of release form that must be signed depends on your project. There are different release forms based on the type of media and/or the age of the talent, etc. Here are some of the most commonly used release and consent forms:
Image release forms, or model release forms, are used to obtain consent from your model before publishing their pictures for commercial use.
If your model is under 18 (minor), you must obtain permission from the model’s parent or guardian on the release form.
If you’re merely taping the sound of your talent on your mobile device and using it for non-commercial purposes, it doesn’t require a consent form.
Releases are obtained when the recordings are required for unrestricted use in trade or advertising. Many commercial buyers and broadcasters are cautious and prefer to purchase sounds accompanied by a release.
A video release form, also known as a talent release form or a media release form, is a legal document that grants permission to a third party to use an individual's appearance for various purposes, such as media, online, physical products, or any other type of publication. In video release forms, the third party can use the individual's likeness in video footage and still image format.
You must get a talent/media release form signed by all actors and non-actors (real people) in your video. If you have under-18 individuals (minors) in your shoot, you can modify the paperwork and get the form signed by their parents or the legal guardian.
Although releases are most often of personal characteristics (like voices or images), authorizing and releasing the use of private property like buildings, land, and pets has become increasingly common. This may seem extreme, but having such releases will increase an image’s financial gain, assuring potential buyers that they’ll be protected if they choose to publish.
This step-by-step guide will help you understand the terms of your release.
This section identifies the document as a release and authorization of use. Add the date on which the agreement will become effective, identify the parties, add the business name, and, if applicable, specify their organization type.
The party that’ll use the voice or likeness is called the “company,” and the party giving the release and authorization to use their image is called the “releasor.”
This section mentions the amount paid to the releasor in exchange for the company’s right to use their image or recordings.
This clause captures the releasor’s agreement to take part in recording or photography sessions with the company and to allow the company to make or take those recordings.
This section lists the rights being transferred with this document. It is meant to ensure that all rights are being provided and that future uses of those rights aren’t limited (e.g., an image can be used electronically and in print).
This clause is the releasor’s promise not to object to any use of the recording that was made of their voice or image. This is the “release” of claims against the company.
This section is a notation that although the company has the rights to use the image or recording, they have the option not to do so.
This clause details the releasor’s promises under the release. Essentially, they agree to enter into the arrangement based on the conditions listed in this section, such as being capable of entering the agreement and satisfying the terms, and many more.
This section explains that, under the release, the releasor isn’t entitled to assign its own interest to third parties. The company has the right to assign its obligations and interests without obtaining the releasor’s permission.
This clause allows the parties to choose the state laws that’ll be used to interpret the document.
This section indicates that any changes to the document are only effective if they’re made in writing and signed by both parties.
This clause protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting only choice-of-law clauses, it won’t undo the entire agreement. Instead, only the section dealing with the choice of law would be invalidated, leaving the rest of the agreement enforceable.
In this section, add the mailing addresses of the company and the releasor to which all the official or legal correspondence should be delivered.
This clause clarifies that failing to enforce one party's obligation doesn't waive the other party's right to enforce it in the future.
Both parties agree that the document they're signing represents the complete agreement with all the necessary terms involved.
This section specifies that even if the parties sign the agreement from different locations using electronic signatures, all parts will still be considered a single agreement. This provision ensures that business transactions can be carried out effectively without compromising the overall validity of the agreement.
This section clarifies that headings are for organizing the document and aren’t operational parts of the agreement.
Before signing any legal document, it is crucial for both parties to carefully review it to avoid any misunderstandings. Ensure that all relevant deal points are explicitly stated, and don't make any assumptions.
Sign two copies of the release—one for yourself and one for the other parties. Depending on the terms outlined in the release, consider having it witnessed or notarized, as this’ll help prevent any disputes or challenges to the validity of the signatures at a later time.
If your agreement is complicated, contact an attorney to help draft a release that meets your needs.
When you take a picture or record someone's voice or image for your company's use, that person needs to consent to use their image or recording. A written consent minimizes any future confusion or misunderstandings. With a release and authorization document, you can gain that permission and stipulate how much compensation the owner will get.
To create an effective release and authorization to record and use voice and likeness document, you’ll need the following information: