Free digital marketing form templates

Obtain consent from models to use their pictures with a model release form. Get the terms in writing and explain where and how you will use the pictures.
Take the necessary permission from a minor model's parents or guardians to publish their pictures. Create a model release form for minors to secure the pictures with consent.
Get copyright holders' consent for using visuals in your projects with permission to reproduce images form. Outline clearly where and how these assets would be used.
Obtain consent for using someone's image or voice with a release and authorization form. Clearly outline the usage terms and compensation and protect the involved party's rights.
Seek approval to reproduce copyrighted images with a request for permission form. Provide essential details for the copyright owner to assess and approve your request.
Obtain consent from people for using their voices, images, or performances with a talent release form. Provide assurance to the talent of the rightful usage of their assets.
Secure permission from parents or guardians to use the minor's voice, image, or performance in media productions with a talent release form. Define clearly the rights and obligations of the talent and creator.