Free radio and TV advertising form templates

Our attorney-drafted templates help run your radio and TV advertising business efficiently. Use them to set clear terms and responsibilities between marketing agencies, clients, partners, and users. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
All Templates
Agency
Affidavit
Photography
Labor and Employment
Services
Digital Marketing
Videography
Event Sponsorship
Sports Event
Artist
Employee Relations
Copyright
Graphic Design
Music
Recruitment
Radio and TV Advertising
Rental
Model Release Form for Adults

Model Release Form for Adults

Obtain consent from models to use their pictures with a model release form. Get the terms in writing and explain where and how you will use the pictures.

Model Release Form for Minors

Model Release Form for Minors

Take the necessary permission from a minor model's parents or guardians to publish their pictures. Create a model release form for minors to secure the pictures with consent.

Permission to Reproduce Images

Permission to Reproduce Images

Get copyright holders' consent for using visuals in your projects with permission to reproduce images form. Outline clearly where and how these assets would be used.

Release and Authorization to Record and Use Voice and Likeness

Release and Authorization to Record and Use Voice and Likeness

Obtain consent for using someone's image or voice with a release and authorization form. Clearly outline the usage terms and compensation and protect the involved party's rights.

Request for Permission to Reproduce Images

Request for Permission to Reproduce Images

Seek approval to reproduce copyrighted images with a request for permission form. Provide essential details for the copyright owner to assess and approve your request.

Talent Release Form for Adults

Talent Release Form for Adults

Obtain consent from people for using their voices, images, or performances with a talent release form. Provide assurance to the talent of the rightful usage of their assets.

Talent Release Form for Minors

Talent Release Form for Minors

Secure permission from parents or guardians to use the minor's voice, image, or performance in media productions with a talent release form. Define clearly the rights and obligations of the talent and creator.

Browse other categories

Agreements

Agreements

Bills of Sale

Bills of Sale

Forms

Forms

Invoices

Invoices

Letters

Letters

Notices

Notices

Promissory Notes

Promissory Notes

Receipts

Receipts

What our customers are saying
I found everything I needed and was impressed with the language in the documents. I love the additional services offered by LZ and will be using those too.
Christy P., Forms customer
I needed to have a legal document prepared in very short order . . . LZ helped me get done what needed to be done.
James G., Forms customer
My experience was extremely positive! Had I not found this resource I may have given up when faced with so many unfamiliar legal documents. I will be back!
Bobby B., Forms customer
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.