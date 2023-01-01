General Affidavit Form - Florida | Free Template

Browse Templates

STATE OF FLORIDA

COUNTY OF

I, the undersigned, being first duly sworn, do hereby state under oath and under penalty of perjury that the following facts are true:

1. I am over the age of 18 and am a resident of the state of . I have personal knowledge of the facts in this affidavit, and, if called as a witness, could testify competently about them.

2. I am currently living at: , , .

3. .

4. .

5. .

6. .

7. .

8. .

9. .

10. .

11. .

12. .

13. .

14. .

15. .

16. .

17. .

18. .

19. .

20. .

21. .

22. .

23. .

24. .

25. .

26. .

27. .

28. .

29. .

30. .

31. .

32. .

33. .

34. .

35. .

36. .

37. .

38. .

39. .

40. .

41. .

42. .

43. .

44. .

45. .

46. .

47. .

48. .

49. .

50. .

51. .

52. .

53. .

54. .

55. .

56. .

57. .

58. .

59. .

60. .

61. .

62. .

63. .

64. .

65. .

66. .

67. .

68. .

69. .

70. .

71. .

72. .

73. .

74. .

75. .

76. .

77. .

78. .

79. .

80. .

81. .

82. .

83. .

84. .

85. .

86. .

87. .

88. .

89. .

90. .

91. .

92. .

93. .

94. .

95. .

96. .

97. .

98. .

98. .

100. .

Executed this _____ day of ____________, 20____ in _______________________.__________.

___________________________


CERTIFICATE OF ACKNOWLEDGMENTJURAT

STATE OF FLORIDA

COUNTY OF ____________________

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me this _______________, 20____, by ____________________.The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me this _______________, 20____, by ____________________ of , a , on behalf of the .Sworn to (or affirmed) and subscribed before me on _____________, 20___ by ______________________.


________________________________________
NOTARY PUBLIC OR DEPUTY CLERK
________________________________________
Print, type, or stamp commissioned name of notary or clerk

_______Personally known

_______Produced Identification

Type of Identification Produced_______________________
What's a general affidavit form for Florida?

An affidavit is a written statement you're asserting is true. Affidavits can be used for many reasons, such as in court cases as evidence and outside of court, to verify facts in a business transaction (for instance, if you need to assure a buyer you own what you're selling them). Whether you're using it in or out of court, you'll want to include different details to help you prove your case or close your deal.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your general affidavit form for Florida:
- County you're in : Know which Florida county you're signing this affidavit in.
- Where you live : Be ready with your complete street address.

