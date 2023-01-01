Browse Templates

STATE OF ILLINOIS

COUNTY OF

I, the undersigned, being duly sworn, do hereby depose and say:

1. I am over the age of 18 and am a resident of the state of . I have personal knowledge of the facts in this affidavit, and, if called as a witness, could testify competently about them.

2. I am currently living at: , , .

3. .

4. .

5. .

6. .

7. .

8. .

9. .

10. .

11. .

12. .

13. .

14. .

15. .

16. .

17. .

18. .

19. .

20. .

21. .

22. .

23. .

24. .

25. .

26. .

27. .

28. .

29. .

30. .

31. .

32. .

33. .

34. .

35. .

36. .

37. .

38. .

39. .

40. .

41. .

42. .

43. .

44. .

45. .

46. .

47. .

48. .

49. .

50. .

51. .

52. .

53. .

54. .

55. .

56. .

57. .

58. .

59. .

60. .

61. .

62. .

63. .

64. .

65. .

66. .

67. .

68. .

69. .

70. .

71. .

72. .

73. .

74. .

75. .

76. .

77. .

78. .

79. .

80. .

81. .

82. .

83. .

84. .

85. .

86. .

87. .

88. .

89. .

90. .

91. .

92. .

93. .

94. .

95. .

96. .

97. .

98. .

98. .

100. .

Under penalties as provided by Illinois law, the undersigned certifies that the statements set forth in this instrument are true and correct.

Executed this _____ day of ____________, 20____ in _______________________.__________.

___________________________


CERTIFICATE OF ACKNOWLEDGMENTJURAT

STATE OF ILLINOIS

COUNTY OF ____________________



This instrument was acknowledged before me on  _________________, 20____, by .This instrument was acknowledged before me on _____________________, 20____, by as _________________________________________  of .Signed and sworn (or affirmed) to before me on ____________, 20___, by .


(Notary Seal)________________________________________
Signature of Notary Public
________________________________________
Printed Name
My Commission expires: ______________
General Affidavit Form - Illinois | Free Template

Safeguard yourself in legal matters with an Illinois general affidavit form. Assert the truth in writing, whether verifying facts for court evidence or business transactions.
Affidavit

What's an Illinois general affidavit form?

An affidavit is a written statement you're asserting is true. Affidavits can be used for many reasons, such as in court cases as evidence and outside of court to verify facts in a business transaction (for instance, if you need to assure a buyer you own what you're selling them). Whether you're using it in or out of court, you'll want to include different details to help you prove your case or close your deal.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Illinois general affidavit form:
- County you're in : Know which Illinois county you're signing this affidavit in.
- Where you live : Be ready with your complete street address.

