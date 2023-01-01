Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate and Indemnity Agreement - Free Template

STATE OF
COUNTY OF
1. I am of legal age, and
2. The Original Certificate(s) have been
3.
4. The Original Certificate(s) were
5. None of the Original Certificate(s), or the Shareholder's rights in them, have, in whole or in part, been assigned, transferred, hypothecated, pledged, gifted, or otherwise disposed of in any manner whatsoever.
6. The Shareholder is entitled to the full and exclusive possession of the Original Certificate(s), and no other person or entity has any interest in the Original Certificate(s) or the proceeds from those.
7. If the Shareholder ever locates the Original Certificate(s), or if they are otherwise returned to the Shareholder, the Shareholder agrees that such Original Certificate(s) have no value and that it will surrender those recovered Original Certificate(s) to the Company immediately and without consideration for cancellation.
8. The Shareholder hereby requests and is making this affidavit for the purpose of requesting the Company to issue new or duplicate stock certificates in substitution for the Original Certificate(s).
9. In consideration of the above, the Shareholder shall:
The Shareholder is signing this affidavit on the date set forth below.
Date: ____________________
______________________________________________
Signature of
|STATE OF
|COUNTY OF
|Subscribed and sworn to before me this ____ day of _______, 20___, at _______, ____________.
|______________________________________________
|Signature of Notary Public
|Name of Notary Public: ______________________________________________
|(SEAL)
|Notary Public, State of
|My commission expires: ____________________