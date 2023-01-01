Affidavit of Lost Promissory Note and Indemnity Agreement - Free Template

Browse Templates

STATE OF 
COUNTY OF 

, of , , , , being duly sworn, hereby swears and affirms as follows: 

1. is an authorized officer, representative, or agent of , which is the sole holder (the "Holder") of the promissory note dated , in the amount of $ and signed by   (the "Borrower") in favor of as beneficiary (the "Original Note").


2. The Original Note has been inadvertently loststolendestroyed. The Holder has made the following efforts to locate the Original Note:The destruction of the Original Note occurred as follows: ..


3. The Original Note provides for monthlyquarterlyone lump-sum payment(s) in the amount of $, with these payments beginning on  and continuing until the principal and interest have been paid in full, with these payments beginning on  and continuing until the principal and interest have been paid in full.

4. The balance remaining under the Original Note as of  is $.

5. Neither the Original Note nor any part of the Holder's rights in the Original Note has, in whole or in part, been sold, transferred, or assigned to any other person or entity.

6. The existence and terms of the Original Note have not been contested by the Borrower and all conditions of the loan agreement between the Holder and the Borrower have otherwise been met.


7. A correct copy of the Original Note is attached as Exhibit A to this affidavit.A copy of the Original Note is not available, but the Holder hereby states that the terms of the Original Note as stated in this affidavit are correct.

8. If the Holder locates the Original Note, or if it is otherwise returned to the Holder, the Original Note will have no value and the Holder will surrender the Original Note to the Borrower immediately and without consideration.

9. The Holder asks, and is making this affidavit for the purpose of requesting, that the Borrower execute a duplicate note as a substitute for the Original Note.

10. In consideration of the above, the Holder shall:

  • (a) release the Borrower from all claims, suits, or causes of action the Holder may have against the Borrower relating to the Original Note or the Borrower's compliance with the Holder's request in this affidavit; and
  • (b) indemnify the Borrower against all losses relating to:
    • (i) the issuance and delivery of a new note;
    • (ii) any payment, transfer, delivery, exchange, or other act related to the Original Note, whether done by accident, oversight, or neglect, or whether made or done on presentation of the Original Note, without contesting the propriety of that payment, transfer, delivery, exchange, or other act;
    • (iii) the Original Note or the Company's compliance with the Holder's request in this affidavit; or
    • (iv) any breach or violation of a representation or covenant in this affidavit.





The Holder is signing this affidavit on the date set forth below.

Date: ______________________

______________________________________
Signature of

STATE OF 
COUNTY OF 
Subscribed and sworn to before me this __________day of ____________, 20_____, at ___________, __________________.
_________________________________________
Signature of Notary Public
Name of Notary Public:  ____________________________(SEAL)
Notary Public, State of
My commission expires:  ___________________________

[PAGE BREAK HERE]




EXHIBIT A
Attach copy of Original Note.
FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Affidavit of Lost Promissory Note and Indemnity Agreement - Free Template

Secure your financial arrangements with an affidavit of lost promissory note and indemnity agreement. Simplify the process of recovering lost promissory notes.
Create for free
Affidavit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's an affidavit of lost promissory note and indemnity agreement?

Whether you keep your promissory note in a safe or a shoe box, there's always a chance it could get lost or damaged. A promissory note is proof a loan's been made, and an affidavit is a promise what you're signing is true. Creating new documents would have to start with an affidavit of lost promissory note. Adding the indemnity agreement protects both parties should issues arise in the future.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your affidavit of lost promissory note and indemnity agreement:
- How much the promissory note was for : Know the principal amount and how payments were made.
- What happened to the promissory note : Was it lost, stolen, or destroyed.

Related templates

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate

Report lost/damaged stock certificates quickly and accurately with a lost stock certificate affidavit form. Fill in essential details about the loss, stock information, and the person signing the affidavit to kickstart the replacement process.

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate and Indemnity Agreement

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate and Indemnity Agreement

Safeguard your investments with an affidavit of lost stock certificate and indemnity agreement. Simplify the process of recovering lost or destroyed stock certificates. Ensure the security of your assets.

California General Affidavit

California General Affidavit

Use a California general affidavit form to verify the facts of your case, whether for legal proceedings or business transactions.

Florida General Affidavit

Florida General Affidavit

Elevate your credibility in legal matters and business transactions using a Florida general affidavit form. Craft a compelling statement of truth and strengthen the facts of your case.

Illinois General Affidavit

Illinois General Affidavit

Safeguard yourself in legal matters with an Illinois general affidavit form. Assert the truth in writing, whether verifying facts for court evidence or business transactions.

Texas General Affidavit

Texas General Affidavit

Elevate your credibility in legal matters and business transactions using a Texas general affidavit form. Craft a compelling statement of truth and strengthen the facts of your case.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.