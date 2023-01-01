Request for Permission to Reprint Published Material - Free Template

|Copyright Permissions Department
RE: Request for Permission to Reprint Published Material
Dear
I am writing to request permission to reprint the Material (as defined below) from the following publication:
I intend to use the following selection from the original published work:
The Material will be used as follows, without deletions from, additions to, or changes in the text:
The Material
I hereby request nonexclusive
I acknowledge that submission of this request does not constitute permission, and that any use of any copyrighted text owned by the copyright holder is unauthorized unless I have received a signed letter of permission or agreement. I further acknowledge that if any usage or administrative fees are assessed by the copyright holder, a signed letter of permission or agreement may be withheld until those fees are paid.
|Best regards,
|____________________________________________