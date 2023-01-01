Permission to Reprint Published Material - Free Template

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

13. Nothing in this permission conveys any intellectual property rights or other interests to the Material or Work, and the Requestor may not reproduce, distribute, sell, or transfer all or part of the Material or Work. The Owner retains its own right to publish the Material or Work, or to grant permission for others to publish the Material or Work. The permission granted in this release is neither severable nor transferable to a third party. Any attempted transfer is void and of no effect.

12. The Requestor shall furnish to the Owner one complimentary copy or tear sheet for each publication, except motion pictures, in which the republished Material appear, on or before publication of the republished Material. If permission has been granted for electronic reproduction, the Requestor shall furnish the Owner with the internet or other electronic address at which the republished Material will appear.

11. The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).

10. On termination of the agreement, all rights granted under this agreement, including the Requestor's right to use the Material, will end. The Requestor shall promptly discontinue its use of the Material and may no longer reprint, publish, or distribute the volume issue edition . However, the Requestor will have an additional years from the time the permission terminates within which to sell existing copies of the volume issue edition . However, if the termination of permission is caused by the Requestor's violation of any provisions of this agreement, the Requestor may not sell any additional copies of the volume issue edition .

9. This agreement will terminate automatically if the volume issue edition is not published within years from the date written below. In addition, the Owner may terminate the agreement at any time on days' notice, or immediately if the Requestor does not comply with any term of this agreement.

8. The Owner makes no representations about the Requestor's use of the Material. More specifically, the Owner has not obtained any releases covering the Requestor's use of the Material and the Owner does not represent that the Requestor's use of the Material will not infringe the rights of any third parties. The Requestor shall indemnify the Owner against any claims, damages, liabilities, losses, or expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees) that may arise out of the Requestor's use, reproduction, or distribution of the Material.

7. Every copy of the Material used must include, either on the copyright page or as a footnote on the page on which the Material begins or, if in a periodical, on the first page of the quotation, the following credit line: . If the copyright and acknowledgment notices are not printed as specified, all permissions granted by this agreement are canceled without further notice.

6. This agreement provides nonexclusive worldwide English language rights, for this volume issue edition only.

5. As consideration for the grant of the Owner's permission to use the Material, the Requestor shall pay to the Owner a one-time fee of (the " Fee "). The permissions granted under this agreement are ineffective until the Fee is paid in full.

4. The Requestor may not use the Material in a seminar or other educational activity without restriction only as follows: .

3. The Requestor may use the Material only as follows, without deletions from, additions to, or changes in the text: .

2. The Owner hereby grants permission to the Requestor to use the following selection from the Work: (the " Material "). The Material represents approximately % of the Work. A copy of the Material is attached to this agreement as Exhibit A .

The Owner is the sole copyright holder of the Work.

1. The published work described below (the " Work ") is the subject of this agreement:

(the " Owner ") has received the request of (the " Requestor "), in a letter dated to reproduce the Material (as defined below). The Owner grants the request on the following terms, and the Requestor agrees as follows:

Permission to reprint published material: How-to guide

Research and writing, whether business, academic, legal, or commercial, doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Books and essays are often based on previously published writings and may draw heavily from those works. However, previously published materials, including journal articles, essays, and other written content, are usually protected by copyright. With certain exceptions for academic or personal use, US copyright law prohibits using copyrighted material without the owner’s written permission.

The permission to reprint published material documents enables the owner to provide copyright permission to reproduce material owned or created by them. The copyright holder can be assured of its continuing ownership rights, and the requestor seeking permission will gain rights to the material it needs to move forward with publication.

Understanding copyright law

A copyright is a kind of intellectual property that protects the original work of authorship. It offers exclusive rights to the creators and authorized individuals to reproduce and control the distribution of their work. In other words, copyright protection ensures that the creators of artistic, literary, or musical works have the right to control how their work is used and prevent others from using it without permission.

If a third party uses the author’s original works without copyright permissions, it is considered copyright infringement . However, not every re-use of copyrighted materials is a copyright violation. According to the copyright laws , the following circumstances aren’t viewed as copyright infringement:

Copyright laws don’t protect any information available in the public domain . For example, using facts, numbers, and materials by the US government isn’t a problem.

Sometimes, using copyrighted work is considered fair use. In other words, fair use or fair dealing applies when an original work is used for commenting, news reporting, teaching, or research.

Whether the original material is in the public domain or qualifies for a fair use exception, publishers must do their due diligence and gain permission before reprinting.

How do I seek permission for previously published material?

When you request permission to use someone else’s work, you must provide detailed information about how the material may be used and the extent to which it’ll be incorporated into the secondary publication.

The copyright owner has the right to limit the use of its property and clearly describe how the work may be used. This’ll clarify for all the parties requesting permission about the rights being given to them. For example, if one publisher is given non-exclusive world rights, it means that more than one publisher is allowed to re-use the original work.

Obtaining required permissions for embedded material in the source material

Consider that if the source material contains embedded material from another source, the requestor will be required to obtain permission from both the owner of the embedded excerpt and the owner of the source material.

If the source material contains another company’s trademark, that company’s permission will also be required. The requestor must talk to the trademark holder to determine what information is needed in obtaining permission to use it.

In most cases, you might have to pay the copyright owner a permission fee while obtaining permission and a license to use their work.

Creating permission to reprint published material document

The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your permission to reprint published materials and the step-by-step process.

1. Add details about the original publisher

Describe the original publication of the journal article. Include the author's name, the title of the piece, the title of the publication, and the date of the original publication. This date should be found in the first few pages of the work.

Include reference to the chapter, page, line opening, and closing words, and an approximate number of words. You can enclose a copy of the material to ensure both parties understand the rights being granted.

2. Provide information about the publication obtaining permissions to reprint

Write the title of the publication that’ll reprint the material. Include the author, editor, or compiler of the new work, the publisher and its address, and the use to which the material will be put. This can include a designation of the publication type (e.g., trade edition, paperback, hardback, CD-ROM, DVD, Intranet, magnetic media, etc.) and as many other details as possible about the new publication. For example, consider providing relevant information about:

Publication date(s)

Expected retail price

Total expected sales (or distribution) for the (edition of) publication

No. of pages (entire publication)

No. of pages (requested material)

No. of printed copies

Circulation (e.g., countries, special markets, etc.)

3. Add the fee provided to obtain permission

In most agreements, each party is expected to do something. This obligation may be to perform a service, transfer ownership of property, or pay money.

In this case, the requestor is giving money (also called “consideration”) to use the owner’s property. The fee may vary based on the size of the material used, the use of the material (e.g., commercial, educational, etc.), and the character of the requestor (e.g., non-profit organization, government body, etc.).

4. Explain the reprint rights provided to the requestor

This section reiterates that the requested permission is to reprint the original work, and it isn’t an ownership transfer. The owner remains the owner and can transfer the material to any third party. The requestor doesn’t have the right to make any transfers.

If the reprint rights are worldwide, include that here. Based on the publication type, write ‘edition’ if the material is being published in a book or ‘volume’ if the material is published in a journal.

5. Give credits to the original owner

Credit must be given to the copyright owner in every copy of a publication in which the material appears. For example, the copyright credit can read, “Reproduced with permission from [copyright owner] [book/title/etc], copyright [year], [copyright owner].”

The requestor must give the owner a free copy of the work after it has been published. If the material is being incorporated into an electronic document, the requestor must provide a link to that document.

6. Obtain additional permissions required

If the material contains a third party’s copyrighted or trademarked work, the requestor may need to seek out third parties and obtain their permissions as well. In such cases, clarify if the requestor fails to obtain a third party’s permission; any resulting expenses or penalties will only be the requestor’s responsibility.

7. Describe the termination terms

This section mentions the reasons under which an agreement can be terminated and the responsibilities of the requestor in such an event. These can be as follows:

Once the owner grants the permission, the requestor must republish the work within a certain time. If the requestor fails to publish the work within that time, the owner can send a notice and terminate the agreement.

If the termination is because of wrongful action on the requestor’s part, the requestor isn’t permitted to sell off any remaining copies.

If the termination is not due to the requestor's fault (e.g., because the owner provided notice), then the requestor has the right to sell any remaining copies for a certain period of time.

If the requestor violates any term of this agreement, the agreement will terminate automatically (i.e., immediately and without notice). Essentially, the requestor must stop printing any volumes or editions in which the material is included.

8. Add signatures of both parties

Both the owner and the requestor must sign the agreement. If either party is a company, note who is signing the document on its behalf and what their title is.

Frequently asked questions

How do I get permission to reprint copyrighted material?

Whether you want to republish an excerpt from a bestselling author's novel in your newspaper or a few illustrations from an artist's comic strip on your blog, you'll need the copyright holder's permission first. Permission to reprint published material documents allows you to republish all or parts of someone else's published work.

