I have received my copy of the
I understand that I am employed on an at-will basis and that my employment may be terminated with or without cause and with or without notice at any time by me or the Company.
I understand that except for my at-will employment status, the Company can change any policy or practice, and may change my hours, wages, and working conditions, at any time. Except for the
I understand and agree that nothing in the employee handbook creates or is intended to create a promise or representation of continued employment and that employment at the Company is employment at-will. Employment may be terminated at the will of either the Company or me. My signature certifies that I understand that the foregoing agreement on at-will status is the sole and entire agreement between the Company and me concerning the duration of my employment and the circumstances under which my employment may be terminated. It supersedes all prior agreements, understandings, and representations concerning my employment with the Company.
|Signature: _____________________________________________
Printed Name: __________________________________________
Date: ________________________________
Employee handbooks inform employees about company policies, procedures, and practices and can communicate standards of performance and conduct. Sometimes, they’re a new employee’s first inside impression of a company. If well-constructed, the employment relationship can start off on the right foot.
Employees are among a company's most valuable resources and can contribute substantially to its success. On the contrary, poor employee performance or behavior can decrease product quality, customer satisfaction, and commercial achievement. Managing employee behavior is essential to a company’s growth and longevity, and a written employee handbook is a key component of that management.
An employee handbook provides new employees with official and practical information on the company’s rules and policies. Have your employees sign and acknowledge a company’s employee handbook acknowledgment form to ensure they have read and understand those rules. This can prevent future disagreements and misunderstandings and build the framework for a long-lasting employment relationship.
An employee handbook acknowledgment form offers legal protection. It prevents employees from arguing that they didn’t know about your company’s at-will employment policies.
It’s a good idea to save time during the onboarding process for your employee to read the handbook or to provide an extra thirty minutes at a break during the first week for this specific purpose.
Although state and federal laws sometimes require that policies and procedures be posted on bulletin boards as official notices or other public places in the office, distributing a handbook to all employees ensures that the company’s critical standards are accessible. Each employee will have this handy reference when questions arise.
The acknowledgment form should be included at the beginning of the employee handbook. If your employees are aware of its importance, this can ensure that they actually read it.
Company policy statements aren’t set in stone and change over time. Follow these instructions while revising a handbook:
To create an effective employee handbook acknowledgment form, customize it by adding the following details:
If an employee declines to sign the employee handbook acknowledgment form, it could be because they’re confused about what they’re agreeing to or because the information in the handbook is outdated or incorrect. In such a case, it's best to have a one-on-one meeting with the employee to listen to their concerns and resolve the issue amicably.
If an employee refuses to sign an acknowledgment form, you can request the employee to sign a form indicating that they disagree with the employee handbook. However, this form must clearly state that your organization will continue enforcing the policies and disciplinary actions outlined in the employee handbook, even if the employee disagrees. It is recommended that a supervisor serve as a witness to the signature of this document to ensure that the process is documented properly.