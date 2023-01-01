Drug Test Consent Form - Free Template

I, _____________________________, understand that
I agree to provide any specimens needed to conduct the drug test. I understand that if I refuse to undergo drug screening,
I have taken the following drugs or substances within the last 96 hours:
|Drug Name
|Dosage
|Physician
|__________________________________________
|___________________
|______________________________________
|__________________________________________
|___________________
|______________________________________
|__________________________________________
|___________________
|______________________________________
I hereby ( ) consent ( ) refuse to consent to undergo the drug test(s). I authorize any physician, laboratory, hospital, or medical professional retained by
I have read and understood this consent form, and I sign without any coercion or duress by any individual or institution.
Signature:____________________________________ Date:_______________________________
Name:___________________________________________________________________________
Street Address:____________________________________________________________________
City, State, ZIP Code:_______________________________________________________________
Signature of parent/guardian:______________________________Date:_______________________
Parent/guardian name:_______________________________________________________________
Drug use can seriously disrupt a working or academic environment. Testing for evidence of this use may be necessary to protect an organization from such disruptions and to protect the health and safety of all individuals in the surrounding areas. However, individuals can’t be forced to undergo drug and alcohol testing against their will. An employer or other institution must get that person’s written consent before starting the testing process. This is where a consent to drug testing form is used.
If you need to test if a job applicant, employee, or one of your students is under the influence of drugs, you'll first require them to agree to the test. A consent to drug test form will help you mention the purpose of the test and the procedure used to determine drugs.
A complete drug test consent form authorizes a company or school to conduct the tests legally and promotes a safe workplace or academic space. It also allows a company or school to obtain the permission of applicants, employees, or students before they start the drug screening process.
Individuals can be sure that their privacy interests are protected, and companies can be sure that they maintain a clean and safe work or academic environment. In every way, this helps to build a creative and productive atmosphere.
The consent form needed to conduct a one-time drug test differs from that needed to perform regular, frequent, or random testing. Ensure that you customize the form to suit your individual or business needs.
Having a clear, written drug testing policy in place is a good idea before starting any investigation or review. This’ll help prove that your testing isn’t discriminatory or has clear intent.
Your policy may include any number of requirements, including answers to the following questions:
There are several laws in place that govern who should undergo drug tests and how they must be conducted. Note that before you can begin testing, you must obtain employee drug consent from each individual who’ll be screened. Here are some important federal laws to be aware of:
If you have questions about whether or not you’re covered by these federal laws or how tests under these statutes must be conducted, we strongly recommend talking to a lawyer.
The following instructions will help you understand the terms of the consent form. This form should be signed by the person taking the drug test (consenter) and submitted to the person or company requesting it (requester).
Enter the names of the consenter and requester and describe the drug test procedure. You can also add the purpose of this test, such as complying with a school’s drug test policy, supporting a drug-free and safe workplace, or connecting it with the employment application.
This section covers the important elements of obtaining consent for drug testing.
This part explains the next steps if the test results are positive, such as reporting them to the requester, who may take any action permitted under their drug policy.
An exception is made if the drugs detected in the consenter’s body are due to prescribed medication by a doctor. If this is the case, the consenter should list any medications taken in the last few days, as they’ll be in the system and will be detected in the test.
The consenter should add a signature to the document as consent. This also declares that they wish to sign the form and aren’t being forced by the other party.
Here's the information you'll need handy to complete your drug test consent form:
An employer doesn’t have the authorization to disclose a positive drug test to an employer without the specific written consent of the person who was tested.
Yes, you must submit parental or guardian consent before conducting a drug test on someone under the age of 18.