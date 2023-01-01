Employment and Salary Verification Form - Free Template

To Whom it May Concern:
We are in the process of verifying information provided by
APPLICANT INFORMATION
To be completed and signed by the applicant
|Last Name:
|First Name:
|Middle Name:
|Social Security Number:
|Current Address:
|City:
|State:
|ZIP Code:
CONSENT
I hereby authorize my employer to provide employment and compensation information to the landlord or landlord's agent. I hold both the landlord and my employer harmless for any claims against them for filling out, commenting on, or discussing this form and its subject matter.
Tenant Signature: ________________________________ Date: ________________
EMPLOYMENT INFORMATION
To be completed and signed by the applicant's employer (supervisor or HR)
|Employer Name:
|Telephone No.:
|Employer Address:
|City:
|State:
|ZIP Code:
Which of the following best describe the employment status of the applicant?
|[ ] Current employee
[ ] Former employee
[ ] Never an employee
|[ ] Full-time employee
[ ] Part-time employee
[ ] Temporary employee
|Avg. Number of Weekly Hours Worked:_____________
Date of Hire (mm/yyyy):
Job Title:
Salary: $______________
|[ ] Hourly
[ ] Weekly
[ ] Bi-weekly
|Bonus/Commission?
[ ] Yes $______________
[ ] No
|Your Name:
|Your Title:
|Your Telephone No.:
Signature: ________________________________ Date: _________________
|Sincerely,
A key element of selecting new tenants is ensuring they can make the required rent payments. An employment and salary verification form allows you to confirm the applicant’s employment status, salary, and job stability.
Together, an employment and salary verification document and a reliable real estate lease reduce your liability risk and help protect your investment. They also build a strong foundation for the ongoing relationship between you and your tenant.
Confirming an applicant's ability to pay the rent is a good practice when considering them. Use an employment and salary verification document to determine your rental applicant’s income and make an informed decision.
Successful property management begins with good documentation, and most landlords start their leasing arrangements with rental applications. A rental application lets a landlord organize and evaluate applicants and use the information provided to run credit and background checks on those individuals. This information can be used to select tenants who’ll pay rent sincerely before the due date and care well for the property. It shields the landlord from claims that applicants were chosen for improper and discriminatory reasons.
As you review submitted rental applications, consider the following:
A little deliberation up front could save you time and money down the road. Set the rent amount based on the city and state of the property. Calculate the rent-to-income ratio to evaluate whether an applicant will be able to pay the required rent. Based on this, you should accept the candidates who qualify to rent your property.
A rental application and its supplementary documents don’t collectively form a rental agreement. A rental application is a document to obtain all the necessary information about the applicant to the property owner. The owner isn’t obligated to rent to applicants simply because they’ve completed these forms.
A signed employment verification application acts as proof of the applicant’s financial status. Although it may seem like a mere formality, thoroughly investigating the individual with their consent is always a good idea. Rather than taking your applicant’s word for their employment status or salary and facing the repercussions, it is advised to do a background check as a responsible landlord.
Yes, if you ask one applicant to complete an employment and salary verification form, you must ask all applicants to do so. Requiring all prospective tenants to complete their rental application and supplementary documents helps insulate you from discrimination lawsuits.
You may never discriminate among your applicants based on the following:
If you’re accused of rejecting someone’s application based on the above points, you can show the applications you received and have written documentation supporting your selection.
Here's the information you'll need to describe in your employment and salary verification document: