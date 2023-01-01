Employment and Salary Verification Form - Free Template

Thank you in advance for your assistance in this matter. Please email the completed document to me at .

Which of the following best describe the employment status of the applicant?

EMPLOYMENT INFORMATION To be completed and signed by the applicant's employer (supervisor or HR)

I hereby authorize my employer to provide employment and compensation information to the landlord or landlord's agent. I hold both the landlord and my employer harmless for any claims against them for filling out, commenting on, or discussing this form and its subject matter.

APPLICANT INFORMATION To be completed and signed by the applicant

We are in the process of verifying information provided by , who is applying for an apartment in our building. To complete the application process, we must verify the employment/income information that was provided by on his or her application. Information contained on this form will be used in accordance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. has provided his or her consent for you to provide the requested information, as verified by his or her signature below.

To Whom it May Concern:

Employment and salary verification form: How-to guide

A key element of selecting new tenants is ensuring they can make the required rent payments. An employment and salary verification form allows you to confirm the applicant’s employment status, salary, and job stability.

Together, an employment and salary verification document and a reliable real estate lease reduce your liability risk and help protect your investment. They also build a strong foundation for the ongoing relationship between you and your tenant.

What's an employment and salary verification form?

Confirming an applicant's ability to pay the rent is a good practice when considering them. Use an employment and salary verification document to determine your rental applicant’s income and make an informed decision.

What is a rental application?

Successful property management begins with good documentation, and most landlords start their leasing arrangements with rental applications. A rental application lets a landlord organize and evaluate applicants and use the information provided to run credit and background checks on those individuals. This information can be used to select tenants who’ll pay rent sincerely before the due date and care well for the property. It shields the landlord from claims that applicants were chosen for improper and discriminatory reasons.

How can you evaluate whether an applicant can pay the rent or not?

As you review submitted rental applications, consider the following:

Does the prospective tenant have a stable income from their employer?

Do they get bonus opportunities as an employee?

Do they have a shaky employment history?

A little deliberation up front could save you time and money down the road. Set the rent amount based on the city and state of the property. Calculate the rent-to-income ratio to evaluate whether an applicant will be able to pay the required rent. Based on this, you should accept the candidates who qualify to rent your property.

Is a rental application considered an agreement?

A rental application and its supplementary documents don’t collectively form a rental agreement . A rental application is a document to obtain all the necessary information about the applicant to the property owner. The owner isn’t obligated to rent to applicants simply because they’ve completed these forms.

What is the need to verify an applicant’s salary?

A signed employment verification application acts as proof of the applicant’s financial status. Although it may seem like a mere formality, thoroughly investigating the individual with their consent is always a good idea. Rather than taking your applicant’s word for their employment status or salary and facing the repercussions, it is advised to do a background check as a responsible landlord.

Should all applicants complete the above form?

Yes, if you ask one applicant to complete an employment and salary verification form , you must ask all applicants to do so. Requiring all prospective tenants to complete their rental application and supplementary documents helps insulate you from discrimination lawsuits.

You may never discriminate among your applicants based on the following:

Race

Color

National origin

Ancestry

Gender

Sexual orientation

Age

Marital status

Religion

Military/veteran status

Disability

Receipt of public assistance or housing subsidy

Children with certain limited exceptions

If you’re accused of rejecting someone’s application based on the above points, you can show the applications you received and have written documentation supporting your selection.

What information do you need to create an employment verification form?

Here's the information you'll need to describe in your employment and salary verification document: