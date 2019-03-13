Keep your team on top of company policy with an employee handbook acknowledgement form

A signed employee handbook acknowledgment form is important to the success of your employee handbook. Here is an introduction to what goes into an employee handbook and the acknowledgment form that accompanies it.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: December 7, 2023 · 3 min read
An employee handbook can be one of the most important documents you produce as an employer. A well-drafted employee handbook can help your employees feel more comfortable in their jobs, because they know what is expected of them and the proper procedures to follow. It also can show your desire as an employer to comply with all applicable laws, as well as putting you in a strong position to defend against lawsuits.
Once you have your business's handbook ready to go, there's one more order of business to attend to, and that is making sure your employees sign an employee handbook acknowledgement form, which certifies that they have received the information. After all, having a handbook sitting around won't do much good when you need to protect your company if you have no proof that your employees received a copy.
While the content and style of employee handbooks vary by industry and specific business, there are some items that most have in common. You may find there is considerable overlap between the content of the employment agreement you have with individual employees and the content of the employee handbook.
This simple employee handbook checklist can assist you as you produce your company's document. An employee handbook should include:
An extremely important item to consider for inclusion in employee handbooks is your company's sexual harassment policies and procedures, so that employees understand the chain of command for reporting any incidents.
You also may want to include a brief description or history of your business, so that employees get a better feel for the company's culture. A short section outlining your company's past—and your philosophy as you look into the future—can do wonders for figuratively getting your employees onto the same page and building team morale. This also would be a good place to include a mission statement, as well as goals and objectives for where you see the business heading in the next five or 10 years.
Once you've put in all the legwork to create an employee handbook that is right for your business, it's time to make sure your employees receive copies and certify that they have done so by distributing copies along with employee handbook acknowledgement forms.
The form doesn't have to be complicated, but it should include, at the least, a statement acknowledging that they have received and read the handbook. Having this simple form on file could get you off to a positive start in your employer-employee relationship, as well as helping you dodge future legal problems between you and your employees.
Ideally, you can distribute employee handbooks to new employees as they arrive, and, if you already have employees on the job who have been working without a handbook, you may wish to hand out copies and then hold a meeting with all employees so they can ask any questions they may have or otherwise clear up any issues with the handbook.
When you are ready to create an employee handbook and want to make sure you're on the right track, consider getting legal advice to be sure that you are including everything you need to include, according both to federal law and those of your state.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read