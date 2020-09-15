Turning your template into a custom employee handbook

Most companies create their employee handbook from a template. Here's how to turn that template into your own customized handbook.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: December 5, 2023 · 4 min read
It's common for small businesses to start with a generic employee handbook template, but you should take the time to customize a template for your company for the best outcome.
An employee handbook sets out your company's policies, procedures, rules, expectations, and the requirements that all employees must follow. It also sets out the responsibilities of the employer and the general procedures they follow. It has a broad purpose (setting a tone and conveying a mission or purpose) as well as a narrow purpose (explaining polices and rules so they can be followed and understood).
A custom employee handbook will include all of this information as it applies to your specific company. While a template will offer suggestions and options, you must create the handbook so that it applies to your own particular rules.
The handbook is meant to be a guideline, not a detailed line by line book of regulations and procedures.
Your employee handbook should be a detailed document so that employees can use it to find answers to their questions about policies and procedures. Note that your template will likely include all of these items. You will need to edit the individual entries to correspond with the procedures and policies you are implementing within your company:
While your employee handbook should be informational, it is not meant to include every situation or every detail. Avoid including the following items in the handbook:
There is no law stating that you must have an employee handbook. However, there are a variety of federal laws that impact employers, some of which may or may not apply to you, depending on the number of employees you have. Check with your attorney to determine which of the following apply to you:
Your state also has laws that apply to employers, which you must be aware of, so check with your attorney for information in your state.
Your employee handbook is an essential document that benefits both you and your employees. Customizing your handbook template will ensure that you create a document that includes all of the specifics as they pertain to your individual company and make all of your policies clear and understandable.
