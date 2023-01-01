I am pleased to inform you that [Company Name] has decided to promote you from [Current Position] to [Promoted Position] as of [Promotion Date]. Your excellent performance and dedication throughout your service have repeatedly proven that you deserve the promotion.
Hereinafter, a salary of [Salary Amount] shall be credited to you every [Salary Period].
With reference to your promotion to [Promoted Position], you shall be assigned the following responsibilities until further notice:
[List of Responsibilities]
We are confident that you will continue to excel and contribute significantly to the success of our team.
We are excited to see you thrive in your new position. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.
Congratulations and best wishes for your future endeavors.
For further inquiries, please feel free to contact us at [Company Email].
Best regards,
[Sender Name]
[Sender Job Title]
[Company Name]
Signature:
Date:
Free Promotion Letter Template
Celebrate career milestones with a well-crafted promotion letter. Clearly articulate new roles, responsibilities, and achievements to recognize employee success.
