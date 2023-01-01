Free Relieving Letter Template

This is in reference to the resignation letter you submitted on [Resignation Submission Date]. We inform you that management has accepted your resignation, and we would like to relieve you of your duties as a [Job Title] with effect from [Relieving Date] after you have served your notice period. According to your relief from the Company, your Employment Agreement shall also be terminated.
Even after your employment ends, certain provisions under the Employment Agreement shall continue to remain in effect. The provisions include, but are not limited to:
All projects undertaken by you and the finished products by you during the term of your employment with the Company are exclusive proprietary property of the Company.
All copyright, property rights, and other proprietary interest therein shall belong to the Company.
You shall not disclose, divulge, or exploit the Confidential Information of the Company to any third party.
You shall not make any statements, complaints, or write-ups or publicize or post anything regarding the Company on any platform, media, or government department.
Your contributions to this Company have always been significant and are highly appreciated. We wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavors.
Should you have any further queries, please contact the undersigned.
Yours faithfully,
[Company Name]
Name:
Signature:
Date:
Employee sign out while receiving the letter:
[Employee Name]
Name:
Signature:
Date:
