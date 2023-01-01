Free Appraisal Letter Template

We are pleased to inform you that your performance from [Assessment Period Start Date] to [Assessment Period End Date] has been thoroughly reviewed and assessed. Your unique skills, dedication, hard work, and contributions to our team have been invaluable and integral to our success.
In continuation of that thought, we are taking this opportunity to congratulate and recognize you for your contributions, and thank you for all your efforts.
In recognition of your outstanding performance, management has awarded you a bonus of [Bonus Amount]. The revisions will come into effect from [Effective Date].
Once again, congratulations on meriting this reward! The future holds great promise, and the Company is happy to have you on the team. We are committed to supporting your growth and development and look forward to your sustained exceptional performance in the coming months and years ahead.
Keep up the good work and performance!
Regards,
Signature:
[Sender Name]
[Sender Title]
[Company Name]
