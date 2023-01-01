We are pleased to offer you an internship at [Company Name] in the [Internship Department Name] department at our [Office Name] office. Your internship shall commence on [Internship Start Date] and shall end on [Internship End Date] (“Term”). The terms and conditions of your internship with the Company are set forth below:
Subject to your acceptance of the terms and conditions contained herein, your project and responsibilities during the Term will be determined by the supervisor assigned to you for the duration of the internship.
You are eligible for a stipend of [Internship Stipend] during the Term, which shall be paid upon completion of the tasks assigned to you during your internship to the company’s satisfaction.
Your work timings will be from [Office Start Time] to [Office End Time], Monday to Friday. Please be sure to bring [Documents Required] with you on your first day to complete your profile.
You will sign a confidentiality agreement with the company before you commence your internship.
The internship cannot be construed as employment or an offer of employment with [Company Name].
Please confirm your acceptance of the terms of this offer by [Offer Acceptance Due Date]. If you fail to do so, we reserve the right to cancel the internship.
We look forward to having you on our team. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [Contact Email ID].
Sincerely,
Accepted by,
[Company Representative Name]
[Intern Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
FREE
Free Internship Offer Letter Template
Welcome a new intern with a professionally crafted internship offer letter. Clearly outline terms, responsibilities, and expectations to set a positive tone for their internship experience.
Complete your document with ease
Fill your responses and download document
Personalize with a rich editor (additional fee)
eSign document easily and securely (additional fee)
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.