Free recruitment letter templates

Whether it's a job offer, candidate verification, or onboarding, our attorney-drafted recruitment templates help recruiters keep their potential candidates engaged and informed at every stage of the hiring process. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
Applicant Rejection Letter

Craft courteous rejection with an applicant rejection letter. Ensure respectful communication with candidates who weren't selected.

Business Letter of Recommendation

Craft compelling references for colleagues and partners with a business letter of recommendation. Let the new supervisors know how your colleague would fit the position perfectly.

Employment Offer Letter

Streamline your hiring process with an employment offer letter. Provide all the necessary details a new employee needs, including job title, compensation package, joining date, work schedule, and benefits.

Employment Reference Request Letter

Ask someone to provide a recommendation with an employment reference request letter. Boost the chances of being hired.

Employment Verification Letter

Whether for job applications or apartment rentals, simplify the process of confirming someone's work history with an employment verification letter.

Job Offer Acceptance Letter

Start your relationship with a new company on the right foot with a job acceptance letter. Formally accept an offer while ensuring a clear agreement on compensation.

Job Offer Rejection Letter

Decline job offers gracefully with a job offer rejection letter. Maintain favorable terms with the employer for future opportunities.

Post-adverse Action Disclosure Letter

Use a post-adverse action disclosure letter, and inform a candidate that your company has decided not to hire them because of their credit history.

Pre-adverse Action Disclosure Letter

Promote fair hiring practices with a pre-adverse action disclosure letter. Inform prospective employees about their weak credit history and provide a fair chance to resolve before final hiring decisions are made.

