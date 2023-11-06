Free recruitment letter templates

Craft courteous rejection with an applicant rejection letter. Ensure respectful communication with candidates who weren't selected.
Craft compelling references for colleagues and partners with a business letter of recommendation. Let the new supervisors know how your colleague would fit the position perfectly.
Streamline your hiring process with an employment offer letter. Provide all the necessary details a new employee needs, including job title, compensation package, joining date, work schedule, and benefits.
Ask someone to provide a recommendation with an employment reference request letter. Boost the chances of being hired.
Whether for job applications or apartment rentals, simplify the process of confirming someone's work history with an employment verification letter.
Start your relationship with a new company on the right foot with a job acceptance letter. Formally accept an offer while ensuring a clear agreement on compensation.
Decline job offers gracefully with a job offer rejection letter. Maintain favorable terms with the employer for future opportunities.
Use a post-adverse action disclosure letter, and inform a candidate that your company has decided not to hire them because of their credit history.
Promote fair hiring practices with a pre-adverse action disclosure letter. Inform prospective employees about their weak credit history and provide a fair chance to resolve before final hiring decisions are made.