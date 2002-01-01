Free Post-adverse Action Disclosure Letter Template

Browse Templates




Dear :

In connection with your application for employmentpromotion with (the "Company"), you authorized the Company to perform a background check on you, using either internal resources or an outside agency. The Company notified you by letter dated of its preliminary decision to eliminate you from further consideration for employmentpromotion based wholly or partially on the information contained in the reports  and gave you daysweeks  to review the report and provide corrected or complete information. You did not provide us with a written response within that time frame. The additional or corrected information that you provided did not change our employment assessment.

This letter serves as notification that we have decided not to employpromote you based wholly or partially on information contained in the reports.

We have enclosed a copy of the report, together with a copy of "A Summary of Your Rights Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act."

The report was provided by: 

,

did not make the decision to deny you employmentpromotion, and they cannot explain to you why your application was denied.

Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, you can obtain the information in your report by contacting . This information will be provided for free if you contact within 60 days of the date you received this letter. You have the right to challenge directly about the accuracy and completeness of any information in the report.

Thank you for your interest in employment with our organization.

Sincerely,

_______________________________
Title: 

Enclosures

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

A Summary of Your Rights Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act
The federal Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) promotes the accuracy, fairness, and privacy of information in the files of consumer reporting agencies. There are many types of consumer reporting agencies, including credit bureaus and specialty agencies (such as agencies that sell information about check writing histories, medical records, and rental history records). Here is a summary of your major rights under the FCRA. **For more information, including information about additional rights, go to **www.ftc.gov/credit or write to: Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

1. You must be told if information in your file has been used against you. Anyone who uses a credit report or another type of consumer report to deny your application for credit, insurance, or employment - or to take another adverse action against you - must tell you, and must give you the name, address, and phone number of the agency that provided the information.

2. You have the right to know what is in your file. You may request and obtain all the information about you in the files of a consumer reporting agency (your "file disclosure"). You will be required to provide proper identification, which may include your Social Security number. In many cases, the disclosure will be free. You are entitled to a free file disclosure if:

  • - a person has taken adverse action against you because of information in your credit report;
  • - you are the victim of identity theft and place a fraud alert in your file;
  • - your file contains inaccurate information as a result of fraud;
  • - you are on public assistance;
  • - you are unemployed but expect to apply for employment within 60 days.

In addition, by September 2005 all consumers will be entitled to one free disclosure every 12 months upon request from each nationwide credit bureau and from nationwide specialty consumer reporting agencies. See www.ftc.gov/credit for additional information.

3. You have the right to ask for a credit score. Credit scores are numerical summaries of your credit-worthiness based on information from credit bureaus. You may request a credit score from consumer reporting agencies that create scores or distribute scores used in residential real property loans, but you will have to pay for it. In some mortgage transactions, you will receive credit score information for free from the mortgage lender.

4. You have the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. If you identify information in your file that is incomplete or inaccurate, and report it to the consumer reporting agency, the agency must investigate unless your dispute is frivolous. See www.ftc.gov/credit for an explanation of dispute procedures.

5. Consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information. Inaccurate, incomplete or unverifiable information must be removed or corrected, usually within 30 days. However, a consumer reporting agency may continue to report information it has verified as accurate.

6. Consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information. In most cases, a consumer reporting agency may not report negative information that is more than seven years old, or bankruptcies that are more than ten years old.

7. Access to your file is limited. A consumer reporting agency may provide information about you only to people with a valid need - usually to consider an application with a creditor, insurer, employer, landlord, or other business. The FCRA specifies those with a valid need for access.

8. You must give your consent for reports to be provided to employers. A consumer reporting agency may not give out information about you to your employer, or a potential employer, without your written consent given to the employer. Written consent generally is not required in the trucking industry. For more information, go to www.ftc.gov/credit.

9. You may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report. Unsolicited "prescreened" offers for credit and insurance must include a toll-free phone number you can call if you choose to remove your name and address from the lists these offers are based on. You may opt-out with the nationwide credit bureaus at 1-888-OPTOUT (1-888-567-8688).

10. You may seek damages from violators. If a consumer reporting agency, or, in some cases, a user of consumer reports or a furnisher of information to a consumer reporting agency violates the FCRA, you may be able to sue in state or federal court.

11. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have additional rights. For more information, visit www.ftc.gov/credit.

States may enforce the FCRA, and many states have their own consumer reporting laws. In some cases, you may have more rights under state law. For more information, contact your state or local consumer protection agency or your state Attorney General. Federal enforcers are:

add border
TYPE OF BUSINESSCONTACT
Consumer reporting agencies, creditors and other not listed belowFederal Trade Commission:
Consumer Response Center - FCRA
Washington, DC 20580
1-877-382-4357
National banks, federal branches/agencies of foreign banks
(word "national" or initials "N.A." appear in or after bank's name)		Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Compliance Management 
Mail Stop 6-6 Washington, DC 20219
800-613-6743
Federal Reserve System member banks
(except national banks, and federal branches/agencies of foreign banks)		Federal Reserve Consumer Help (FRCH)
P O Box 1200
Minneapolis, MN 55480
Telephone: 888-851-1920
Website Address:
www.federalreserveconsumerhelp.gov
Email Address:
ConsumerHelp@FederalReserve.gov
Savings associations and federally chartered savings banks
(word "Federal" or initials "F.S.B." appear in federal institution's name)		Office of Thrift Supervision Consumer Complaints
Washington, DC 20552
800-842-6929
Federal credit unions
(words "Federal Credit Union" appear in institution's name)		National Credit Union Administration
1775 Duke Street 
Alexandria, VA 22314
703-519-4600
State-chartered banks that are not members of the Federal Reserve
System		Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Consumer Response Center
2345 Grand Avenue, Suite 100
Kansas City, Missouri 64108-2638
1-877-275-3342
Air, surface, or rail common carriers regulated by former Civil Aeronautics
Board or Interstate Commerce Commission		Department of Transportation
Office of Financial Management
Washington, DC 20590
202-366-1306
Activities subject to the Packers and Stockyards Act, 1921Department of Agriculture
Office of Deputy Administrator - GIPSA
Washington, DC 20250
202-720-7051
FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Free Post-adverse Action Disclosure Letter Template

Use a post-adverse action disclosure letter, and inform a candidate that your company has decided not to hire them because of their credit history.
Create for free
Recruitment

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's an adverse action disclosure letter?

If your business uses credit history and related information to evaluate potential employees, you must disclose this to those whose credit you check. An adverse action disclosure letter lets you inform potential employees about their credit checks and, if you choose, gives them a chance to respond to the information in their credit report.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your adverse action disclosure letter:
- Who you're sending the letter to : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Why you're checking their credit : Know the reason for the credit check, as well as the contact information of the credit reporting agency.
- Information review : Decide if you will give the recipient a chance to review and respond to the information about them.

Related templates

Applicant Rejection Letter

Applicant Rejection Letter

Craft courteous rejection with an applicant rejection letter. Ensure respectful communication with candidates who weren't selected.

Business Letter of Recommendation

Business Letter of Recommendation

Craft compelling references for colleagues and partners with a business letter of recommendation. Let the new supervisors know how your colleague would fit the position perfectly.

Employee Termination Letter

Employee Termination Letter

Conclude an employee's relationship efficiently with our employee termination letter template. Maintain professionalism while safeguarding rights for both employer and employee. Handle transitions with respect and clarity.

Job Offer Rejection Letter

Job Offer Rejection Letter

Decline job offers gracefully with a job offer rejection letter. Maintain favorable terms with the employer for future opportunities.

Pre-adverse Action Disclosure Letter

Pre-adverse Action Disclosure Letter

Promote fair hiring practices with a pre-adverse action disclosure letter. Inform prospective employees about their weak credit history and provide a fair chance to resolve before final hiring decisions are made.

Resignation Letter

Resignation Letter

Craft a thoughtful leaving note with our resignation letter template. Maintain professionalism and leave a good impression on your employer.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.