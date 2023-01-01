Free Business Letter of Recommendation Template

In the years that I have known and worked with , I have developed enduring respect for both his her their work ethic and his her their problem-solving abilities. I can confidently say that would make a positive and beneficial addition to your company and he has she has they've my highest recommendation. If you have any further questions with regard to his her their background or qualifications, please do not hesitate to call me at the number listed below.

was not only a useful individual asset to our company, but was also a cooperative and attentive team-player. His Her Their actions consistently inspired and motivated our other employees. He She They understood intuitively when colleagues were confused, lost, or off-track, and brought those individuals back on task without judgment. He She They noticed rifts developing during group projects, and his her their management skills reunited teams without making either side feel defensive or alienated.

I have managed in stressful and complicated projects requiring high levels of intelligence and understanding: he she they met every challenge and deadline, and tackled every problem with grace and ease. Many of the solutions proposed were practical and insightful, and he she they showed a remarkable capacity for breaking large issues into manageable segments. His Her Their innovative ideas and solutions increased our company's profits and improved its efficiency, and he has she has they've made valuable contributions in other areas as well. For example, .

I have witnessed tremendous growth in over the course of his her their employment, and am certain that the skills he has she has they've developed will allow him her them to excel in any job. 's remarkable talents for business, management, and communication make him her them uniquely qualified to serve as at your company.

It is a genuine pleasure and honor for me to recommend for a position at your organization. In my capacity as at , I have worked closely with for years. His Her Their responsibilities included . During his her their time here, has proved himself herself themself a hard-working and responsible individual and I am delighted to provide this letter of recommendation on his her their behalf.

To Whom It May Concern Dear :

Business letter of recommendation: How-to guide

What is a business recommendation letter?

The modern job market is competitive, and applicants must work hard to stand out from the evergrowing pool of potential employees. Letters of recommendation are crucial in the application process and can significantly benefit candidates.

A reference letter goes beyond a resume and adds an evaluative element. For instance, a strong reference letter might highlight specific instances where candidates demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills or exceeded their job responsibilities.

Writing personal letters of recommendation takes time and effort; knowing how to start or what to include is challenging. The enclosed template on this page can help structure a business recommendation letter, eliminating drafting it from scratch, which would otherwise be required.

This guide will discuss the structure and content of a business reference letter.

What are the key factors to consider in business reference letters?

Evaluating the candidate

When asked to write a letter of recommendation, it's crucial to evaluate the candidate and your relationship with them. The following questions can help here.

Are you familiar with their work?

Do you have a favorable impression of their experience and skills?

Can you recommend them for the job they're applying for?

If you answered "no" to any of the above questions, having an open and honest discussion with the candidate is vital to resolving any concerns. If you still can’t recommend them after this discussion, suggest that they seek out someone who can more effectively advocate on their behalf.

Conveying the message

Letters of recommendation for businesses are usually given by people who hold higher positions than the person being recommended, such as managers or supervisors. These letters provide a well-structured and honest evaluation of the applicant's skills and accomplishments. It can be considered a written version of an interview—what would you say if you spoke directly to the potential employer? What message would you want to convey?

An employer or hiring manager can read between the lines of a letter of recommendation. The choice of words in business writing can reveal your true intent. It's imperative to be considerate and tactful when crafting such letters. By doing so, you'll be able to convey your message effectively while ensuring that your words are received positively.

Emphasizing your credentials

When drafting a business letter of recommendation, it's essential to emphasize your credentials to increase the value of your opinion to the prospective employer.

Providing insights

Describe to the reader that you've known the candidate long enough to form an educated and cogent opinion of the person's skills. Communicate your confidence in and support of the applicant and provide insight into their attributes.

Drafting the letter of recommendation

The standard structure of a letter of recommendation has several aspects. However, the following sections give the key takeaways:

Length of the reference letter

A business letter of recommendation is ideally one page long.

Author's credentials

The author's credentials are mentioned on the letterhead, signature block, and opening paragraph.

Addressing the letter

Addressing the letter to the recipient's name is more professional and shows preparation rather than a generic address.

Opening paragraph

The relationship between the author and the candidate is described in the opening paragraph. An introduction that respects your relationship and explains well is worth mentioning here.

The author's opinion of the candidate is introduced in the first paragraph and reiterated in the closing.

Candidate's attributes

The candidate's attributes are discussed in two or three concise paragraphs (one or two discrete personality traits can be addressed in each section.)

Additional information

It is a good practice to incorporate anecdotes of the person's achievements or any information that might provide a potential employer with a more nuanced understanding of the applicant. To personalize the letter, you may ask the candidate for specific examples of additional information about themselves, such as transcripts, writing samples, or a short narrative.

Contact information

Mention your contact information below your signature. This will allow the prospective employer to get in touch with any follow-up questions and will solidify in their mind your enthusiasm for the candidate.

Proofreading the letter carefully

Review the document for the proper spelling of the applicant's name, and ensure the pronouns describing the candidate are appropriate to their gender. Check for any other crucial references to be uniform and precise.

Inquiring about the timelines

Before committing to write a letter, it's crucial to inquire about any pending submission deadlines. If you take more time to complete the letter within the available time frame, promptly informing the candidate is essential. This proactive communication will make them feel reassured and respected.

Frequently asked questions

What's a business letter of recommendation?

A letter of recommendation from a trusted former colleague can help prospective new supervisors see how someone would fit the position perfectly. This form will guide you through creating a solid recommendation letter for a candidate you care about and give them a competitive edge.

What information is needed to complete a business letter of recommendation?

Here's the information you'll need handy to complete your business letter of recommendation: