Free Business Letter of Recommendation Template

What is a business recommendation letter?
The modern job market is competitive, and applicants must work hard to stand out from the evergrowing pool of potential employees. Letters of recommendation are crucial in the application process and can significantly benefit candidates.
A reference letter goes beyond a resume and adds an evaluative element. For instance, a strong reference letter might highlight specific instances where candidates demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills or exceeded their job responsibilities.
Writing personal letters of recommendation takes time and effort; knowing how to start or what to include is challenging. The enclosed template on this page can help structure a business recommendation letter, eliminating drafting it from scratch, which would otherwise be required.
This guide will discuss the structure and content of a business reference letter.
When asked to write a letter of recommendation, it's crucial to evaluate the candidate and your relationship with them. The following questions can help here.
If you answered "no" to any of the above questions, having an open and honest discussion with the candidate is vital to resolving any concerns. If you still can’t recommend them after this discussion, suggest that they seek out someone who can more effectively advocate on their behalf.
Letters of recommendation for businesses are usually given by people who hold higher positions than the person being recommended, such as managers or supervisors. These letters provide a well-structured and honest evaluation of the applicant's skills and accomplishments. It can be considered a written version of an interview—what would you say if you spoke directly to the potential employer? What message would you want to convey?
An employer or hiring manager can read between the lines of a letter of recommendation. The choice of words in business writing can reveal your true intent. It's imperative to be considerate and tactful when crafting such letters. By doing so, you'll be able to convey your message effectively while ensuring that your words are received positively.
When drafting a business letter of recommendation, it's essential to emphasize your credentials to increase the value of your opinion to the prospective employer.
Describe to the reader that you've known the candidate long enough to form an educated and cogent opinion of the person's skills. Communicate your confidence in and support of the applicant and provide insight into their attributes.
The standard structure of a letter of recommendation has several aspects. However, the following sections give the key takeaways:
A business letter of recommendation is ideally one page long.
The author's credentials are mentioned on the letterhead, signature block, and opening paragraph.
Addressing the letter to the recipient's name is more professional and shows preparation rather than a generic address.
The candidate's attributes are discussed in two or three concise paragraphs (one or two discrete personality traits can be addressed in each section.)
It is a good practice to incorporate anecdotes of the person's achievements or any information that might provide a potential employer with a more nuanced understanding of the applicant. To personalize the letter, you may ask the candidate for specific examples of additional information about themselves, such as transcripts, writing samples, or a short narrative.
Mention your contact information below your signature. This will allow the prospective employer to get in touch with any follow-up questions and will solidify in their mind your enthusiasm for the candidate.
Review the document for the proper spelling of the applicant's name, and ensure the pronouns describing the candidate are appropriate to their gender. Check for any other crucial references to be uniform and precise.
Before committing to write a letter, it's crucial to inquire about any pending submission deadlines. If you take more time to complete the letter within the available time frame, promptly informing the candidate is essential. This proactive communication will make them feel reassured and respected.
A letter of recommendation from a trusted former colleague can help prospective new supervisors see how someone would fit the position perfectly. This form will guide you through creating a solid recommendation letter for a candidate you care about and give them a competitive edge.
Here's the information you'll need handy to complete your business letter of recommendation: