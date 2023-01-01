Free Employment Reference Request Letter Template







,

Re: Letter of Reference

Dear :

I am writing to ask if you could provide a reference for me. I am seeking new employment and I believe your reference would help enormously in advancing my career goals. Based on our previous professional relationship, I have confidence that you can speak to my qualifications and of the skills I gained during my time at .

If you have any questions or need additional information about my experience to help you write your reference, please contact me at or by email at . If you don't feel comfortable providing this reference, please let me know as soon as possible so I can locate an appropriate alternative.

Your help in my search efforts is greatly appreciated.





Best regards, _________________________________









