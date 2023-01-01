Free Employment Reference Request Letter Template

Browse Templates



Re: Letter of Reference

Dear :

I am writing to ask if you could provide a reference for me. I am seeking new employment and I believe your reference would help enormously in advancing my career goals. Based on our previous professional relationship, I have confidence that you can speak to my qualifications and of the skills I gained during my time at .

If you have any questions or need additional information about my experience to help you write your reference, please contact me at  or by email at . If you don't feel comfortable providing this reference, please let me know as soon as possible so I can locate an appropriate alternative.

Your help in my search efforts is greatly appreciated.


Best regards,
What's an employment reference request letter?

If you need a glowing reference to help you land your dream job, formally ask a favorite former employer with this employment reference request letter. All you’ll need to fill out are the details of where you worked—we’ve got the polite request part written for you.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your employment reference request letter:
- Who you're sending this letter to : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Where you worked with the letter recipient : Have the company name ready.

